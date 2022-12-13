Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Europe plant-based egg replacers market will grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The Plant-based egg replacers Market are rich in calcium and vitamin B12 and contain low fat and zero cholesterol. Therefore, they are preferred by many consumers for the health benefits. Various manufacturers offer plant-based eggs in different packaging and prepared from plant sources such as cereals, legumes, algae, and others. Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based egg replacers among consumers owing to their health benefits coupled with the increasing trend of plant-based and vegan food are the key factors driving the global plant-based egg replacers market.

The plant-based egg replacers only include commercial plant-based egg replacers. They have only those products that the manufacturers label as plant-based egg replacers or products for which the egg replacement is listed as one of the applications in their product descriptions. They are produced by plant-based raw materials such as protein isolates and concentrates, starches, legumes, cereals, and others.

Request A Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=europe-plant-based-egg-replacers-market

The plant-based egg replacers replicate almost all of the functionality of conventional eggs. Plant-Based egg replacers are simply intended to provide the binding properties needed for foods like cakes, muffins, and pancakes. They serve the purpose of stabilization, gelation, emulsification, and others. Plant-based eggs offer various health benefits, such as being cholesterol-free and allergen-free.

Hence, they are opted for by the consumers suffering from health issues related to cholesterol or who suffer from egg allergy. Additionally, plant-based eggs offer high food safety as they are made from plant-based raw material and thus reduce the risk of food-borne illness. Moreover, they are environmentally sustainable.

Europe Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian population

The production of meat and other animal products has a significant environmental impact, ranging from the crops and water required to feed the animals to the transportation and other procedures from farm to fork. The massive grain feed required for meat production contributes significantly to deforestation, habitat loss, and species extinction.

For instance,

According to the Veganuary campaign (where people eat vegan for January), it has been highest in 2021, with over 582,000 people signing up. Whereas, there were 400,000 participants in 2020, 250,000 in 2019, 168,500 in 2018, 59,500 in 2017, and 23,000 in 2016

Growing awareness regarding various health benefits of plant-based foods

For instance,

According to a study published in The Permanente Journal in 2016, plant-based diets have gone mainstream partly because the benefits have been widely established in several research studies. Furthermore, the recent trend indicates healthcare practitioners encourage plant-based eating. Incredible results have been observed in their patients

Maya Feller, RD, CDN, a dietitian based in New York and the author of The Southern Comfort Food Diabetes Cookbook, says that plant-based foods are healthier and reduce human environmental impact. She also stated that many celebrities such as Beyoncé and Tom Brady are following a vegan diet to live healthier lives

Opportunity

Shift of consumers towards clean label and plant-based products

These days, the global population is leaning toward plant-based, vegan, organic, and clean foods. Around the world, there is a rising demand for vegan and environmentally friendly products. Consumer preferences are shifting in response to the fast-paced world, which has resulted in an increase in individuals opting for plant-based food products, including plant-based egg replacers.

For instance,

According to The Good Food Institute, the sales of plant-based food in the U.S. stood at USD 3.1 billion in 2017, with a growth rate of 8.1%. Also, 39% of Americans were trying to include more plant-based diets, which created a tremendous excellent opportunity for plant-based food manufacturers

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the positive health benefits of consuming plant-based egg replacers and growing concern related to the environment is the primary factor influencing the purchase of plant-based eggs. Consumers’ are seeking egg-free options to avoid egg allergies and cholesterol and to support environmental-friendly and sustainable practices.

Request for [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=europe-plant-based-egg-replacers-market

Restraint/Challenge

Supply chain disruption due to Covid-19

COVID-19 has disrupted the supply chain and negatively impacted the plant-based egg replacers market worldwide. Disruptions have led to the delayed stock of the products and lower access supplies such as food products. With the persistence of COVID-19, there have been restrictions on transportation, import, and export of materials. Also, with the movement restriction on workers, the manufacturing of plant-based egg replacers has been affected due to which the demand for consumers has not been fulfilled.

Also, with restrictions on import and export, it has been difficult for the manufacturers to supply the raw materials and their end products across countries, which has impacted the prices of plant-based products. Thus, with ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19, the supply chain of plant-based egg replacers has been disrupted, creating a major challenge for manufacturers.

Complexity in the manufacturing process of plant-based egg replacers

There are certain complexities in the manufacturing of egg replacers for example- the challenge to be able to reproduce the technical properties of the egg white- foaming, coagulation, emulsifying – and at the same time to have an ingredient that could be used as an egg the same quantity in the same recipe. In addition, it is also essential for manufacturers to have a tasty result and, of course, to have the shortest list of plant-based and natural ingredients.

Consumers demand plant-based egg replacers to have the same taste and add the same texture to the bakery product as that plant-based egg replacers. As some egg replacers do not have the same flavor or binding properties as that original eggs, it forces bakery and confectionery manufacturers to opt for whole eggs instead of replacers.

Post COVID-19 Impact Europe Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market

Pandemic has taken a toll on every aspect of life, including the global economy. With the significant downfalls in many sectors, a collaborative effort of government, industry players, and consumers can win the fight against COVID-19. The general public health measures include awareness about home isolation, keeping up with the food and medical supplies, particularly for underprivileged people, is carefully followed by governments worldwide. Consumer awareness about high immunity has become a legitimate concern during these pandemic circumstances.

Consumers have been shifting their buying presences from offline to online retail to maintain social distancing. Lockdown, mostly all over the world, has disrupted the supply and demand chain. All sectors, including plant-based eggs, have to suffer from various problems such as labor unavailability, inability to access markets, and lack of resources and raw materials.

Access Full [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-plant-based-egg-replacers-market

Europe Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Scope

Type

White Egg Replacement

Egg Yolk Replacement

Complete Egg Replacement

Source

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Flaxseed

Others

Gum Used

Xanthan Gum

Cellulose Gum

Tara Gum

Others

Application

Bakery

Savory food

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.findit.com/cpevbzliwplrpbs/RightNow/food-allergy-market-in-depth-expert-analysis-patientm/6e9d0695-be18-4f07-95d2-d56b601fecb3

https://writeablog.net/jocfaktvae

https://www.pearltrees.com/rup07/item489194573

https://homment.com/pHIHjBTnzQgDncsb9JLR

https://www.slideshare.net/upload

https://www.edocr.com/v/lm6zdagl/bidkarr007/food-allergy-market-in

https://pinpdf.com/food-allergy-market-045d1ac791212cce91cf1d45f5ef4509.html

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]