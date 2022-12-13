North America Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market is Growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The North America plant- based egg replacers market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 867.99 million by 2029.

The plant-based egg replacers only include commercial plant-based egg replacers and only those products that are labelled by the manufacturers as plant-based egg replacers or products for which the egg replacement is listed one of the application in their product descriptions. They are produced by plant-based raw materials such as protein isolates and concentrates, starches, legumes, cereals, and others.

They serve the purpose of stabilization, gelation, emulsification, and others. Plant-based eggs offer various health benefits such as are cholesterol-free, allergen-free, and hence, are opted by the consumers suffering from health issues related to cholesterol or who suffer from egg allergy. Additionally, plant-based eggs offer high food safety as they are made from plant-based raw material and thus reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Moreover, they are environmentally sustainable.

Plant-based egg replacers are rich in calcium and vitamin B12 and contain low fat and zero cholesterol. Therefore, are preferred by many consumers for the health benefits. Various manufacturers offer plant-based eggs in different packaging and prepared from different plant sources such as cereals, legumes, algae, and others.

Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based eggs replacers among consumers owing to its health benefits coupled with the increasing trend of plant-based food and vegan food are the key factors driving the North America plant-based egg replacers market. However, lack of awareness about plant-based food may hamper the growth of the plant-based egg replacers market.

The North America plant- based egg replacers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America plant- based egg replacers market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of plant-based egg type, the North America plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into white egg replacement, egg yolk replacement and complete egg replacement. In 2022, the white egg replacement segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the health benefits of white egg replacements. In addition, increasing vegan population drives the market growth.

On the basis of form, the North America plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into powder, liquid and others. In 2022, powder have dominated the market owing to the factors such as their easy to use nature. In addition, the prices of powder are affordable, which is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Country Level Analysis

North America plant- based egg replacers market is analyzed and market size information is provided based on country, type, source, gum used, form, function, nature, category, and application.On the basis of geography, the North America plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

In North America, U.S. is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 as major industrialists are focusing on developing plant-based and vegan products to fulfill consumer demands.

Competitive Landscape and Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Share Analysis

North America plant- based egg replacers market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, North America presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve.

Some of the major players operating in the North America plant-based egg replacers market are DuPont, Alternative Foods, Ingredion, MGP, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Corbion, Namaste Foods., J&K Ingredients, Inc., Fiberstar, Sunbloom Proteins GmbH, Fismer Lecithin, All American Foods, Ener-G Foods, Inc. and Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods.

