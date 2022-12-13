Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market is Growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 78.36 million by 2029. Rising demand for plant-based and vegan food product coupled with increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of plant-based egg replacers acts as driver for the plant-based egg replacers market growth.

The plant-based egg replacers only include commercial plant-based egg replacers and only those products that are labelled by the manufacturers as plant-based egg replacers or products for which the egg replacement is listed one of the application in their product descriptions. They are produced by plant-based raw materials such as protein isolates and concentrates, starches, legumes, cereals, and others.

The plant-based eggs replacers replicate almost all of the functionality of conventional eggs. Plant-based egg replacers are simply intended to provide the binding properties needed for foods like cakes, muffins, and pancakes.

Plant-based egg replacers are rich in calcium and vitamin B12 and contain low fat and zero cholesterol. Therefore, are preferred by many consumers for the health benefits. Various manufacturers offer plant-based eggs in different packaging and prepared from different plant sources such as cereals, legumes, algae, and others.

Moreover, the growing demand for plant-based eggs replacers among consumers owing to its health benefits coupled with the increasing trend of plant-based food and vegan food are the key factors driving the Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market. However, lack of awareness about plant-based food may hamper the growth of the plant-based egg replacers market.

Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Scope and Market Size

The plant-based egg replacers market is segmented on the basis of type, source, gum used, form, function, nature, category, and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of plant-based egg type, the Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into white egg replacement, egg yolk replacement and complete egg replacement. In 2022, the White egg replacement segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg replacers market due to various product launches of white egg preparation ingredient in the market.

On the basis of source, the Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market is segmented into soy protein, pea protein, flaxseed, chia seeds, wheat protein, algal flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, arrowroot starch, fava bean, mung bean, and others. In 2022, the soy protein segment is expected to dominate the plant-based egg replacers market due to the increasing demand for soy protein concentrates to give the plant-based egg replacers a great texture and to imitate the texture of conventional eggs among manufacturers.

Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Country Level Analysis

The Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by the country, type, source, gum used, form, function, nature, category, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa plant-based egg replacers market report are U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa. South Africa will grow in the forecasted period due to increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of the plant-based egg replacers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of the Middle East and Africa brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Plant-Based Egg Replacers Market Share Analysis

plant-based egg replacers market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to the plant-based egg replacers market.

The major companies which are dealing in the plant-based egg replacers market DuPont, Alternative Foods, Ingredion, MGP, Kerry, Tate & Lyle, Corbion , among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

