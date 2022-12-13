Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is gaining significant growth due to different types, such as dry ice, liquid nitrogen, and foam brick, among others. They are commonly used to transport medicines, perishable products, blood samples, and numerous clinical trials. The temperature controlled packaging solutions are prepared of stretched polystyrene, polyurethane, and vacuum-insulated panels.

Growing demand in the healthcare sector and the rising need for temperature control in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive market growth significantly. The demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions in cold chains, perishable food products, and convenience food contributes to market growth.

Market Definition

Temperature controlled packaging is mainly done to ship products, substances, or specimens that require a certain temperature throughout their transport process. The shippers rely on temperature controlled packaging, which allows them to maintain the temperature of the shipping product according to the shipper requirements. The temperature controlled packaging is used in numerous industries comprising medical, food and beverages, clinical trial, research and developments, and blood transportation.

As a result, passive packaging does not change in response to ambient temperatures. Active packaging solutions are widely used because they enable transportation of any size packets to longer distances without damaging the products; due to their reusability property and high technology level, temperature controlled packaging solutions have made their mark in the Asia-Pacific market in storage applications.

Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in healthcare industries

The healthcare industry is one of the fastest-growing industries around the globe. The industry is helping discover developments of drugs or pharmaceutical drugs used as medications. Recent growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries enables the demand for medical products to be shipped safely. Pharmaceutical packaging is a cost-effective way to provide protection, identification information, containment, convenience, and compliance to a product during storage, carriage, and display until the product is consumed.

The packaging must protect against various climatic conditions, including biological, physical, and chemical, and be economical for manufacturers. In addition, the packaging must maintain the stability of the products throughout the shelf-life. The two types of packaging systems in the healthcare industry are passive and active. The quality of healthcare products directly affects patient safety and the efficiency of the product in patient therapies.

Rising Demand for Fresh and Frozen Food

Frozen foods are commercially processed to make them convenient for storage and require less preparation. Fresh food is usually perishable in nature. Perishable food has two categories, perishable food, and semi-perishable food. The perishable food includes meat, poultry, fish, milk, eggs, and many raw fruits and vegetables and needs to be refrigerated. The semi-perishable food stored at optimum temperature remains unspoiled for six months to one year.

The cold chain is a significant way to preserve and transport perishable food within the proper temperature range. These preservation methods slow the biological decay processes and increase safe and high-quality food to consumers. Asian countries such as China and India show an increasing interest in consuming imported, frozen and fresh foods. The products of temperature controlled packaging solutions provide a range of boxes and various other products to serve the same industries. The increasing trend in consumers consuming fresh and frozen food enables the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions to expand globally.

Opportunities

High potential growth markets for insulated packaging

The increase in the use of temperature controlled packaging in pharmaceuticals is due to increased drug monitoring authorities across geographies focused on framing stringent legislation for the handling and distributing pharmaceutical products and increasing the demand for biologics. Various key players, such as Intelsius – A DGP Company (U.K.), provide cold chain packaging solutions for the pharmaceuticals sector. FedEx (U.S.), a leading courier company, provides insulated packaging to various pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and clinical trials worldwide. The insulated packaging is costly as it keeps the products in their original form and helps sustain the product’s shelf-life.

The food and beverages market is one of the growing markets in insulated packaging material. The packaging materials preserve the food’s physical properties and increase the products’ shelf-life. The company, namely Coca-Cola (U.S.), manufactures bottled water, juices, and iced tea. Unilever (U.K.), one of the biggest manufacturers of ready meals, sauces, and teas, use insulated packaging materials. As the significant companies earn significant profits, the food and beverages market is expected to grow and will significantly bring opportunities for the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

Post-COVID-19 Impact on Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market

Post the pandemic, the demand for temperature controlled packaging solutions has increased as there won’t be any more restrictions on movement, so the supply of products would be easy. In addition, companies developed their packaging system for shipping vaccines and medicines across the globe, and the demand for temperature controlled packaging for perishable goods has also increased may propel the market’s growth.

Moreover, the high demand for temperature controlled packaging products will drive the market’s growth. Furthermore, the demand for packaging solutions for temperature-sensitive medicines after the COVID-19 pandemic has increased as high demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector resulted in market growth. Additionally, consumers’ interest in new technologies and multipurpose products is expected to fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Scope

Type

Passive

Active System

Product & Services

Services

Product

End Use

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Research Laboratories

Others

Asia-Pacific Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided based on country, type, product & services, usability, application, and end-use, as referenced above.

Some countries covered in the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market are China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific temperature controlled packaging solutions market in terms of market share and revenue. It is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to strong market players and high demand for pharmaceutical products in Asia-Pacific.

