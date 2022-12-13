Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market is expected to reach USD 74.20 million by 2029

The middle east and africa mycotoxin binders market was valued at USD 39.50 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 74.20 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Growing presence of infections and infestation in feed and increasing demand of the consumption of livestock-based products are likely to boost market growth of mycotoxin binders. The poultry industry has highly involved sizable investments in rearing, breeding, hatching and processing. This has resulted in augmented demand for feed additives such as mycotoxin binders to provide high-quality products. The usage of mycotoxin binders in poultry feed is intended to improve egg quality and production.

Mycotoxin binders or adsorbents are those substances which bind to mycotoxins and prevent them from being absorbed into the blood circulation and by the gut. When other preventive measures against mycotoxins and molds have failed, the usage of mycotoxin binders can be helpful. Mycotoxins are manly toxic compounds which are naturally formed by specific types of moulds (fungi). Moulds that can form mycotoxins grow on many foodstuffs such as nuts, cereals, dried fruits and spices.

Request A Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-mycotoxin-binders-market

Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand of mycotoxin binders animal husbandry sector

The risks of mycotoxin on livestock performance, such as poor reproductive performance, reduced feed intake and poor feed conversion continue to influence adoption and development of mycotoxin binders. The animal husbandry industry continues to be in the shackles of mycotoxins, because of numerous studies which indicate approximately 25% of the world’s crops contain toxic mycotoxins. Increasing feed contamination in poultry and swine, and tendency of mycotoxin binders to blend nutrients and toxins simultaneously, has led to an increase in porous surface clays that work specifically on toxin binding.

Growing usage of compound feed

Majority of animal farms all over the globe are adopting feed tailored mainly for different age groups of animals, commonly well-known as compound feed over normal feed. This is likely to benefit additive providers because these compound feeds are formulated by blending several additives and raw materials and together. This feed delivers a whole new set of benefits to manufacturers of any species such as efficiency, quality, track ability, economy, service, nutrition, value, performance, convenience, consistency, and a good return on investment.

Opportunities

Product advancement

Major market players in the mycotoxin binders market are enhancing and exploring the potential role of biotransformation for risk management. Numerous benefits associated with the leveraging biotransformation in opposing mycotoxin contamination in animal feed, such as irreversible nature of the process and detoxification without nutritional binding. These are some of the factors which are likely to create opportunities for the growth of the mycotoxin binders industry during the forecast period.

Also, rising developments in mycotoxin binders, lack in alterations in the dietary contribution of vitamins and minerals in the feed, remain to complement the growth of the mycotoxin binders market. Key market players who focus on increasing the product efficacy and specificity will further create opportunities for the market in the near future.

Request for [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=middle-east-and-africa-mycotoxin-binders-market

Restraints/ Challenges

Risk of the mycotoxin contamination

Contamination is caused by inception of mycotoxins in any organism considerably, reducing feed availability and food availability. Hence, manufacturers of all over the globe are looking for methods to hinder the growth of the Contamination in both, crops and animals. But due to the increasing need for these binders, there are several options available, both organic and inorganic binders, which pose a major hindrance to mycotoxin binders’ growth.

This mycotoxin binders market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

COVID-19 Impact on Mycotoxin Binders Market

The animal feed additive industry is witnessing significant growth for last few years because developing economies are experiencing rapid growth. The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted several industries, and the global economy faces negative consequences during the pandemic.

Feed production has showed sharp growth and has reached 1 Bn tons mark. However, production outcome in 2020-21 is anticipated to show a moderate drop as top manufacturing countries witness high impact due to the coronavirus. As restrictions have been eased, producers have started manufacturing feed additives, consequently benefitting the growth of the mycotoxin binders market.

Access Full [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-mycotoxin-binders-market

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Middle East and Africa Mycotoxin Binders Market Scope

The mycotoxin binders market is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, type of animal and form. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Adsorbents

Aluminosilicates

Activated Charcoal

Organic Binders

Nature

Organic

Inorganic

Form

Dry

Liquid

Mycotoxin Binders Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The mycotoxin binders market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, nature, type of animal and form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the mycotoxin binders market report are Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

U.A.E is dominating in Middle East & Africa mycotoxin binders market due to improving middle class farmer’s income, growing animal feed and promoting the mycotoxin of feed manufacturer.

Competitive Landscape and Mycotoxin Binders Market Share Analysis

The mycotoxin binders market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to mycotoxin binders market.

Some of the major players operating in the mycotoxin binders market are:

Bayer AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Alltech (U.S.)

Anpario (U.K)

Olmix Group (France)

Browse Related Reports:

https://homment.com/a1KHmQJUptdYSt6QUD5k

https://spurstartup.mn.co/feed

https://network-66643.mn.co/feed

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/191310/Global-Silage-inoculants-and-Enzymes-Market-is-expected-to-reach

https://lockabee.com/read-blog/37179

https://www.mumblit.com/bond07

https://gettr.com/post/p21jfyuaed8

https://www.zippyshare.com/?invalid=1

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]