South America Biostimulants Market is growing with the CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

The South America Biostimulants Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and expected to reach 1,447.76 million by 2029.

Biostimulants are developed to help farmers in order to meet increased agricultural demand on a sustainable basis. Biostimulants boost crop yield and its value, which positively affects the farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulant is comprised of multiple amalgamations of chemicals, substances, and micro-organisms that are added to the plants or soils to boost crop vigor, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality.

The major factors driving the growth of the biostimulants market are increasing adoption of organic products in agriculture, rising need for increasing agricultural production to meet the surge in population pressure and unstable yields in agriculture due to climate changes. Increasing agricultural production in South America is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. Biostimulant quality contamination issues during manufacturing and transportation is acting as the major restraint for biostimulants market.

Request A Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=south-america-biostimulants-market

This biostimulants market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

South America Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of active ingredients, the South America biostimulants market is segmented into acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, protein hydrolysates, B-vitamins, chitin, chitosan, and others. In 2022, Acid based segment is expected to dominate the market as it has important components, such as humic acid, fulvic acid, and it increases productivity and growth of the plant.

On the basis of crop type, South America biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. In 2022, Fruits and vegetables segment is expected to dominate the market due to its high production globally. Farmers are producing more fruits and vegetables to fulfil the growing demand of consumers. It has been observed that high fruits and vegetables production will need more biostimulants with high growth and productivity so this sector is dominating the market.

Request for [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=south-america-biostimulants-market

South America Biostimulants Market Country Level Analysis

South America biostimulants market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, origin, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in South America biostimulants market report are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay and Rest of South America.

Brazil accounted for maximum share in the biostimulants market due to presence of large number of local players in the region. Argentina accounts for second largest market due to increasing growth in farming technologies in the region. Colombia has witnessed high growth in biostimulants due to large number of farmers in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Biostimulants Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the South America biostimulants market are UPL, Lallemand Inc., Agrinos, Koppert Biological Systems, Syngenta, SICIT Group S.p.A, Isagro S.p.A., ILSA S.p.A., OMEX, Trade Corporation International, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., SEIPASA, S.A., Innovak Global, SA de CV, Stoller Group, Yara, BASF SE, Novozymes, Atlantica Agricola, Italpollina Spa, SummitAgro, and others.

Access Full [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/south-america-biostimulants-market

For instance,

In July 2020, Syngenta announced collaboration with IICA (Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture). Accordingly, the collaboration was able to implement actions aimed at increasing farmers’ productivity in a sustainable manner and protecting food security in Latin America and the Caribbean. This enabled the company to implement scientific developments in crop protection and seed improvement in rural areas of Latin America and the Caribbean together with IICA.

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.findit.com/cpevbzliwplrpbs/RightNow/global-silage-inoculants-and-enzymes-market-is-expectedl/f02767b3-63ba-46dc-b201-6ce301dc8991

https://limex.me/feed/?gam=logo

https://hackmd.io/_kEnDF45T7q4WQQJNKZevQ

https://penzu.com/journals/27595132/83482538

https://notepin.co/rubi/

https://writeablog.net/pmyq78u2vt

https://www.diigo.com/user/bondjoe/b/653195666

https://www.pearltrees.com/rup07/item489186410

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]