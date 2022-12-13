North America Biostimulants Market is Growing with a CAGR of 13.9% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The North America biostimulants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,388.14 million by 2029.

Biostimulants are developed to help the farmers in order to meet increased agricultural demand on a sustainable basis. Biostimulants boost crop yield and its value, which positively affects farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulant is comprised of multiple amalgamations of chemicals, substances, and micro-organisms that are added to the plants or soils to boost crop vigor, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality.

Biostimulants support the growth and production of crops throughout the entire crop life cycle, from seed germination to plant maturity, in a variety of demonstrated ways like regulating plant metabolism.Biostimulants are developed for farmers to meet the demand for sustainable agriculture, including quality and improved crop yield, and even for the consumers to meet the demand for organic products to cope with health and safety standards. Thus, investors are increasingly interested in the biostimulant category with respect to the significant growth potential.

North America Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of active ingredients, North America biostimulants market is segmented into acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, protein hydrolysates, B-vitamins, chitin, chitosan, and others. In 2022, acid based segment is expected to dominate the market because of the advantages of biostimulant, which contains humic acid, fulvic acid, and advantages such as it increase productivity and growth of the plant, enhancing the fertility of the soil, and having less harmful effects on the ecosystem.

Humic acid helps plants by maintaining nutrient availability, gas exchange between soil and atmosphere, and it also improves the fertility of the soil. Fulvic acid is responsible for the chelation of and mobilization of metal ions, including Fe and Al, which help the crops for easy absorption of nutrients. Along with these advantages, it is becoming the preference of many companies.

On the basis of crop type, North America biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and other crops. In 2022, the fruits and vegetable segment is expected to dominate the North America biostimulants market due to the high production of fruits and vegetables in North America.

North America Biostimulants Market Country Level Analysis

North America biostimulants market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by the country, active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, origin, end user, and distribution channel. The countries covered in the North America biostimulants market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The U.S. is expected to account for the maximum share in the North America biostimulants market owing to factors such as the presence of a large number of companies providing biostimulants solutions. Canada accounts for the second-largest market as the region has witnessed increasing compliance regulations that need to be monitored during third-party contracts. Mexico is ranked third as the region has witnessed a high number of cyber-attacks that may hamper the confidentiality between the two companies.

Increasing Adoption of Biostimulants

North America biostimulants market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country’s growth in the installed base of different kinds of products for North America biostimulants market, the impact of technology using lifeline curves and changes in requirement of abrasives products, regulatory scenarios, and their impact on the biostimulants market. The data is available for the historical period 2011 to 2020.

Competitive Landscape and North America Biostimulants Market Share Analysis

The North America biostimulants market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor.

Some of the major players operating in the report are biostimulants market are Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd, KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Trade Corporation International, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL, and others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

