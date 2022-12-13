Europe Biostimulants Market is Expected to Gain Industry Growth in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029 | it Covers COVID-19 Impact & Overall Analysis

The Europe biostimulants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,501.18 million by 2029. Increasing need for sustainable agriculture, an upsurge in demand for seaweeds as raw material, and high agricultural production worldwide may propel the market’s demand.

Biostimulants are developed to help the farmers to meet increased agricultural demand on a sustainable basis. Biostimulants boost crop yield and its value, positively affecting farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulant is comprised of multiple amalgamations of chemicals, substances, and micro-organisms that are added to the plants or soils to boost crop vigor, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality.

Biostimulants Market Some of the key players profiled in the study

Some of the major companies covered in the Europe biostimulants market are Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina S.p.A., ADAMA Ltd., KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Trade Corporation International, MICROMIX, Syngenta, Bayer AG, UPL, Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, and others.

Europe Biostimulants Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of active ingredients, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into acid based, extract based, microbial amendments, protein hydrolysates, B-vitamins, chitin, chitosan, and others. In 2022, the acid based segment is expected to dominate the market as it has important components such as humic acid, fulvic acid, and it increases productivity and growth of the plant, enhances the fertility of the soil, and has less harmful effects on the ecosystem

On the basis of application method, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment. In 2022, the foliar treatment segment is expected to dominate the market is a highly preferred application by farmers as it shows more effect on the plant.

On the basis of form, the Europe biostimulants market is segmented into liquid and dry. In 2022, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the market

Europe Biostimulants Market Country Level Analysis

The Europe biostimulants market is categorized into notable segments based on country, active ingredient, crop type, application method, form, origin, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Europe biostimulants market report are Spain, Italy, the U.K., France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and the Rest of Europe.

Spain is expected to dominate the European market due to the positive outlook towards the agriculture sector on a domestic level, increasing the demand for biostimulants in the region. Italy is expected to dominate because of the advantages of biostimulant, which contains humic acid, fulvic acid, and advantages such as it increase plant productivity and growth. The U.K. is expected to dominate the European region as it enhances soil fertility and has less harmful effects on the ecosystem, which helps the market demand.

Some Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology & Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Biostimulants Market: Industry Analysis

