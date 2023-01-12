Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Future Prospects by 2028 |Awake Security (Arista Networks), Blue Hexagon, Bricata

“

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market research is an intelligence report with precise insights undertaken to provide precise and significant information.

Business strategies of the Network Detection and Response (NDR) key players and the new upcoming market industries are studied in detail. Well-structured SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

NDR solutions primarily use non-signature-based techniques (for example, machine learning or other analytical techniques) to detect suspicious traffic on enterprise networks. NDR tools continuously analyze raw traffic and/or flow records (for example, NetFlow) to build models that reflect normal network behavior. When the NDR tools detect suspicious traffic patterns, they raise alerts. In addition to monitoring north/south traffic that crosses the enterprise perimeter, NDR solutions can also monitor east/west communications by analyzing traffic from strategically placed network sensors.

“Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market growth is pursuing a High CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is the stellar reason for the expansion of this market”.

Some of the key players are: Awake Security (Arista Networks), Blue Hexagon, Bricata, Cisco, Corelight, Darktrace, ExtraHop, Fidelis Cybersecurity, FireEye, Flowmon (Kemp), Gigamon, Greycortex, Hillstone Networks, IronNet Cybersecurity, Lastline (VMware), Plixer, Vectra AI

The market report is outlined in a clear and concise manner which gives the reader a thorough understanding of the market dynamics. Recent trends and developments in the global market have been put forth. Opportunities governing the markets have been enlisted in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) report. It also presents the stakeholders with some of the most significant pain points that have been made visible in the market. The market size, share and trend that are most important to the stakeholders are briefly cut out in the market.

Drivers and restraints accelerating the market and restraining the market respectively are given in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) report. Segmentation of the market with a view to understand the classification by type, product and region are delved into. The competitive scenario is drawn with major players, developments and the product pipeline seamlessly expressed. Graphs and charts are suitably interjected in the report with a special section devoted to the infographics. Historical data of the market is also enumerated in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) report. Companies that will scale up to their competitive abilities are readily made available in a straightforward manner.

Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Cloud Netowrk

IoT Netowrk

Traditional Netowrk

Market Segmentation: By Application

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Industiral Control

Others

Table of Contents

Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market Forecast

