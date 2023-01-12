Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2028 |Mynaric AG, TESAT Spacecom (Airbus), Thales Alenia Space (Thales and Leonardo)

“

Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market

Business strategies of the Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) key players and the new upcoming market industries are studied in detail.

Laser communication technology combines the advantages of radio communication and optical fiber communication, and uses laser as carrier to communicate. Laser communication technology has the advantages of strong anti-interference ability, high security, high communication rate, fast transmission speed, convenient band selection and large information capacity. It is characterized by small size, light weight, low power consumption, simple construction, flexible maneuvering, and has great strategic needs and application value in military and civil fields.

Space laser communication technology can be used as an emergency communication scheme in the fields of earthquake relief, emergency, anti-terrorism, public security investigation and so on. In particular, space laser communication technology can provide military confidential information services for joint attack and defense of multiple weapons, and has outstanding advantages in local war, battlefield networking and information confrontation. In addition, due to the advantages of high bandwidth, fast and convenient transmission and low cost, space laser communication technology is the best choice to solve the transmission of small and micro base stations of the ‘last kilometer’ and the fifth generation mobile communication technology (5g). The integrated information network project of China and earth is an important construction project to implement ‘without network security, there is no national security’, including broadband backbone network and access network of space network. However, it is difficult to meet the maximum transmission broadband of 40-100 GB / s due to traditional microwave satellite communication mode The demand of the space laser network is urgently needed to support this major project.

Some of the key players are: Mynaric AG, TESAT Spacecom (Airbus), Thales Alenia Space (Thales and Leonardo), Ball Aerospace & Technologies (Ball Corporation), Hensoldt, General Atomics, Space Micro, ATLAS Space Operations, Inc., Hyperion Technologies, BridgeComm, Inc., ODYSSEUS Space, Fibertek, Optical Physics Company

Global Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Ground Terminal

Airborne Terminal

Space Terminal

Market Segmentation: By Application

Military

Civil

Table of Contents

Global Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Laser Communications Terminals (LCTs) Market Forecast

