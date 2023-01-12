2D Gesture Recognition Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 |Microchip Technology, Megvii, Microsoft

“

According to the type of camera (2D camera, depth camera), it can be divided into two categories: 1) 2D gesture recognition based on 2D camera and 2) 3D gesture recognition based on 3D camera (such as Microsoft Kinnect). Early gesture recognition is based on two-dimensional color image recognition technology. The so-called two-dimensional color image refers to the two-dimensional static image obtained after the scene is shot by the ordinary camera, and then the content in the image is recognized by the computer graphics algorithm. Two-dimensional hand recognition can only identify a few static gestures, and these gestures must be preset in advance. Compared with 2D gesture recognition, 3D gesture recognition adds a Z-axis information, which can recognize various hand shapes, gestures and movements. Three-dimensional gesture recognition is also the main direction of gesture recognition development. However, this kind of gesture recognition, which contains some depth information, needs special hardware to realize. The common ones are sensors and optical cameras. The most important part of gesture recognition includes the tracking of gesture and the subsequent computer data processing. Gesture capture is mainly achieved through optical and sensor two ways. Gesture recognition prediction algorithms, including template matching technology (used in two-dimensional gesture recognition technology), through statistical sample features and deep learning neural network technology.

Some of the key players are:

Microchip Technology, Megvii, Microsoft, Baidu, GestureTek, Sensetime, Ultraleap, Zienon, PointGrab, Crunchfish

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Static Gesture Recognition

Dynamic Gesture Recognition

Market Segmentation: By Application

Consumer Electronics

Game

Industrial and Building Automation

Others

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Research objectives:

It offers informative data on recent advancements and technological trends.

For a comparative study of the 2D Gesture Recognition market.

It offers extensive research on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Furthermore, it offers an in-depth analysis of the economic aspects of the businesses.

The global analysis of global trading, import, export, and local consumption.

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market analysis of sellers, vendors, and buyers.

It offers an evaluation of competitive landscape.

Table of Contents

Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 2D Gesture Recognition Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global 2D Gesture Recognition Market Forecast

