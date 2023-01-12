Dedicated Internet Access Market Future Prospects by 2028 |Verizon Communications, ATandT Inc., China Telecom

”

Dedicated line is the operator to provide group customers with a variety of rates of dedicated links, direct connection to the backbone network, to achieve convenient and fast high-speed Internet access services. Dedicated Internet access is mainly used for users’ LAN interconnection or fast browsing of the Internet. Dedicated Internet access service refers to the efficient and uninterrupted symmetrical Internet access service. Compared with ordinary home network, dedicated Internet access service is faster and more stable. Dedicated Internet access service is mostly used by enterprises. The Internet special line access methods mainly include PCM special line access, DDN special line access, optical fiber access, SDH point-to-point access and ADSL special line access.

This paper analyses the current situation and future trend of the global Internet dedicated line access market from the perspectives of major enterprises, major regions, different product types and different applications.

In 2019, the global market size of dedicated Internet access has reached 40.929 billion US dollars, and it is expected to reach 88.802 billion US dollars in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.24%.

Some of the key players are:

Verizon Communications, AT&T Inc., China Telecom, China Unicom, BT Group, Vodafone, Level 3 Communications (CenturyLink), China Mobile, Orange Business Services, Telstra, Tata Communications, Singtel, GTT Communications, Cogent Communications

Global Dedicated Internet Access Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

PCM Dedicated Access

DDN Dedicated Access

Optical Fiber Dedicated Access

Others

Market Segmentation: By Application

Government

Financial

Enterprise

Others

Table of Contents

Global Dedicated Internet Access Market Research Report 2022 – 2028

Chapter 1 Dedicated Internet Access Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Dedicated Internet Access Market Forecast

