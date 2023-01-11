High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 |AMSC, SuperPower

”

The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance.

Superconducting wire is wire made of superconductors. When cooled below its transition temperature, it has zero electrical resistance. Most commonly, conventional superconductors such as niobium-titanium are used, but high-temperature superconductors such as YBCO are entering the market. Superconducting wire’s advantages over copper or aluminum include higher maximum current densities and zero power dissipation. Its disadvantages include the cost of refrigeration of the wires to superconducting temperatures (often requiring cryogens such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen), the danger of the wire quenching (a sudden loss of superconductivity), the inferior mechanical properties of some superconductors, and the cost of wire materials and construction. Its main application is in superconducting magnets, which are used in scientific and medical equipment where high magnetic fields are necessary.

Compact and high-capacity underground HTS cables are indispensable for increasing the capacity and reliability of power grids. HTS power cables conduct nearly 5-10 times more power than conventional copper wires of the comparable cross section. There has been substantial development toward the commercialization of HTS power cables. The world’s first high temperature superconducting power transmission cable system in a commercial power grid was set up in the US in 2008. This HTS power transmission system is capable of transmitting 574 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power more than 200,000 homes. Similar projects are also expected to come up across many countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, which will boost this market’s growth prospects in the coming years.

HTS power cables provide exclusive benefits for wireless applications due to ultra-low dissipation and distortion, along with, quantum accuracy. Superconductor radio-frequency (RF) filters with higher interference termination have been deployed at cellular base stations, aiding wider range and fewer call drops. Moreover, fourth generation all-digital receivers (ADR) for the US defense offer vast improvements in performance, efficiency, and cost for satellite communications (SATCOM), electronic warfare (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems. This will result in the increased adoption of HTS filters and ADRs, which will, in turn, fuel the growth of this market over the next four years.

Some of the key players are: AMSC, SuperPower, Bruker, Fujikura, Sumitomo, SuNam, SHSC, Innost

Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

First Generation HT Superconductors

Second Generation HT Superconductors

Market Segmentation: By Application

Healthcare

R&D

Electronics

The two countries India and China are among the rapidly growing in High Temperature Superconducting Wires markets with increasing disposable incomes at their command. For each country, the report identifies the production capacity and gross margin. The report also takes the infinite trouble of identifying the top players in the region and their decisions that matter such as High Temperature Superconducting Wires mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Table of Contents

Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Forecast

