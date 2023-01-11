GPIO Expanders Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030 |NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated

”

New Jersey (United States) – GPIO Expanders Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses. It defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report.

A GPIO expander is a device that enables designers to implement additional inputs and outputs (I / O) on a microprocessor (MPU) or microcontroller (MCU) system. They have an efficient data bus interface to reduce the I / O requirements of the MPU or MCU. This is usually a synchronous serial interface, such as SPI or I2C. They enable designers to incorporate more I / O in a system than the capacity available on the processor device the designer is using. They also enable the I / O to be physically located in a system separate from the processor, facilitating printed circuit board layout and improving signal integrity.

Some of the key players are: NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, Maxlinear, Texas Instrument, Lattice Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Silicon Laboratories, Nexperia, On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Semtech, Cypress Semiconductor

This GPIO Expanders market report gives a fair illustration of market growth with selective information on key market players. The information gathered considers both existing and upcoming GPIO Expanders players including the competitors.

The GPIO Expanders industry is growing at a furious pace exhibiting an upwardly rising CAGR over the forecast period. The interest displayed by the stakeholders in this industry is one of the key reasons for the growth of the GPIO Expanders industry.

Various factors enveloping the GPIO Expanders market growth curve are noted at length in the market report. Porter’s five forces including suppliers, buyers, the threat from new entrants, product replacement, and degree of rivalry in the GPIO Expanders market are observed in the market. Government regulations are also enlisted in the market brief. It also delves into the GPIO Expanders market trajectory in between forecast years.

Global GPIO Expanders Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Quasi-bidirectional GPIO

LED PWM Open-drain GPIO

Market Segmentation: By Application

Mobile Phone

Camera and Video Equipment

Portable Gaming Equipment

Laptop

Others

The two countries India and China are among the rapidly growing in GPIO Expanders markets with increasing disposable incomes at their command. For each country, the report identifies the production capacity and gross margin. The report also takes the infinite trouble of identifying the top players in the region and their decisions that matter such as GPIO Expanders mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

What does this research have in offering?

Market line of the global GPIO Expanders market in unison with analysis of opportunities

Detailed insights on the company landscape in the GPIO Expanders market

Detailed insights into the micro and macro impact on the GPIO Expanders market with relevant market figures

A briefly documented list of market players functioning in the GPIO Expanders market

Precise segmentation of the different GPIO Expanders market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users

Figures, bar charts, pie graph worksheets, and pictures to describe the market closely

Table of Contents

Global GPIO Expanders Market Research Report 2023 – 2030

Chapter 1 GPIO Expanders Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global GPIO Expanders Market Forecast

