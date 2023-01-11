IGBT and Thyristor Market Evolutionary Growth by 2030 –Fuji Electric, ABB

”

New Jersey (United States) – IGBT and Thyristor Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses. It defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report.

The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristor provide the advantage over metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) for minimum switching time and switching losses. In addition, it also provides the advantage over elevated breakdown voltage and less conduction losses of the bipolar junction transistor (BJT) in order to meet current power need. FACTS systems and HVDC use power electronic converters for power conversion and control power quality. Earlier, IGBTs and thyristors were used as key components in HVDC and FACTS converters for many years and now have been developed for higher power use. These devices also use high breakdown voltage and conduction losses in BJT to fulfill current power requirement.

Some of the key players are: Fuji Electric, ABB, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Hitachi, Mitsubishi Electric, Littelfuse (IXYS), Toshiba, SEMIKRON, Danfoss, STARPOWER SEMICONDUCTOR,

This IGBT and Thyristor market report gives a fair illustration of market growth with selective information on key market players. The information gathered considers both existing and upcoming IGBT and Thyristor players including the competitors.

The IGBT and Thyristor industry is growing at a furious pace exhibiting an upwardly rising CAGR over the forecast period. The interest displayed by the stakeholders in this industry is one of the key reasons for the growth of the IGBT and Thyristor industry.

Various factors enveloping the IGBT and Thyristor market growth curve are noted at length in the market report. Porter’s five forces including suppliers, buyers, the threat from new entrants, product replacement, and degree of rivalry in the IGBT and Thyristor market are observed in the market. Government regulations are also enlisted in the market brief. It also delves into the IGBT and Thyristor market trajectory in between forecast years.

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

Market Segmentation: By Application

Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS)

HVDC

The two countries India and China are among the rapidly growing in IGBT and Thyristor markets with increasing disposable incomes at their command. For each country, the report identifies the production capacity and gross margin. The report also takes the infinite trouble of identifying the top players in the region and their decisions that matter such as IGBT and Thyristor mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

What does this research have in offering?

Market line of the global IGBT and Thyristor market in unison with analysis of opportunities

Detailed insights on the company landscape in the IGBT and Thyristor market

Detailed insights into the micro and macro impact on the IGBT and Thyristor market with relevant market figures

A briefly documented list of market players functioning in the IGBT and Thyristor market

Precise segmentation of the different IGBT and Thyristor market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users

Figures, bar charts, pie graph worksheets, and pictures to describe the market closely

