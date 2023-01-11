Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2023 to 2030 –Emulate, TissUse

”

New Jersey (United States) – Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market research report has been published by A2Z Market Research to give desired insights to drive the growth of businesses. It defines and briefs readers about its products, applications, and specifications. The research lists key companies operating in the global market and also highlights the key changing trends adopted by the companies to maintain their dominance. By using SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis tools, the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key companies are all mentioned in the report.

An organ-on-a-chip is a microfluidic cell culture device that contains continuously perfused chambers. This chip develops a narrow channel for the blood and air flow in organs, such as lung, gut, liver, heart, and other organs. Such devices produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionalities, which are not feasible using conventional 2D and 3D culture systems. It offers a wide range of applications, such as diseases modeling, patient stratification, and phenotypic screening.

Some of the key players are: Emulate, TissUse, Hesperos, CN Bio Innovations, Tara Biosystems, Draper Laboratory, Mimetas, Nortis, Micronit Microtechnologies B.V., Kirkstall, Cherry Biotech SAS, Else Kooi Laboratory

Global Organ-On-Chip (OOC) Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Brain-on-a-chip

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Intestine-on-a-chip

Other

Market Segmentation: By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other

The two countries India and China are among the rapidly growing in Organ-On-Chip (OOC) markets with increasing disposable incomes at their command. For each country, the report identifies the production capacity and gross margin. The report also takes the infinite trouble of identifying the top players in the region and their decisions that matter such as Organ-On-Chip (OOC) mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

