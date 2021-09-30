The 2021 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship was the 21st version of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, a biennial worldwide volleyball competition coordinated by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Japan Volleyball Association (JVA). The competition was held in Chiba and Funabashi, Japan from 12 to 19 September 2021. The main two groups of the competition qualified for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship as the AVC agents.

Asian Volleyball Championship: India get retribution over Bahrain, finish 10th

India got retribution over Bahrain in the conflict for the 10th spot of the 21st Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship which finished up at Funabashi Arena, Chiba in Japan on Sunday.

In a long distance race match that endured two hours and 19 minutes, Indian spikers brushed past Bahrain 25-16, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 16-14 in an edge-of-the-seat thrill ride. Aswal Rai (24), Subham Chaudhary (19), and Vinit Jerome (18) were the best scorers for India.

Afterward, Iran safeguarded well against has Japan 27-25, 25-22, 31-29 to win their fourth mainland title. Notwithstanding, both the finalists will meet all requirements for the 2022 FIVB men’s big showdown in Russia.

Last Sunday, in the Group A match opener, the equivalent opponents Bahrain staggered India 25-27, 21-25, 21-25 played at Chiba Arena. India then, at that point, lost to Qatar, positioned twentieth, 22-25, 14-25, 20-25, and Japan, positioned eleventh on the planet, 15-25, 15-25, 18-25 in their other association matches played at Chiba Port Arena.

In the 9 to 16 characterization matches, they beat Kuwait 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 on Thursday and Uzbekistan 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 on Friday and they defeated Saudi Arabia 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 in the 9-12 order match on Saturday.

India, trained by amazing GE Sridharan, are currently positioned 71th in the FIVB world rankings while Bahrain are 80th in the most recent rundown.

On 11 February 2020, the AVC declared that only one public league have applied two offers to arrange 2021 Asian Championship.

Groups were cultivated in the initial two places of each pool following the serpentine framework as indicated by their last remaining of the 2019 version. AVC maintained whatever authority is needed to seed the hosts as head of Pool A paying little mind to the last remaining of the 2019 version. All groups not cultivated were attracted Bangkok, Thailand on 16 July 2021. Final standings of the 2019 version are displayed in sections aside from the hosts who positioned third.