Wireless Power Transmission Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 170.19 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Demand, Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market was valued at USD 35.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 170.19 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Near-field technology accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market as it serves most applications. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Wireless power transmission has gained high relevance owing to its advantages such as mobility, convenience and enhanced reliability while eliminating the use of batteries and wires. It has found extensive applications across various industries, including automotive, heating and ventilation, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial engineering.

Wireless power transmission is the process of transmitting the electrical energy from the power source to the load without the presence of wires and batteries. Wireless power transmission is a technologically advanced system or transmitting electromagnetic energy into electrical signals. Inductive coupling is the most common approach to wirelessly transfer the power as it is the safest approach.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Segmentation:

Technology

Near-Field Technology

Far-Field Technology

Implementation

Integrated

Aftermarket

Receiver Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Transmitter Application

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

Wireless Power Transmission Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Use in Various Industries

The increase in the use of power transmission devices in various industries, including industrial, healthcare, automotive, and defense applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of wireless power transmission market. The rapid growth of consumer electronics also drives the market further due to high use of charging devices fir mobiles, tablets, and laptops.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The rise in the applications of the Internet of Things (IoT) including smart homes, smart cities, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications, and Industrial IoT (IIoT), among various others accelerate the market. The rise in adoption of home and building automation systems drives the market further.

Timely Investment

The surge in need for long term energy safety that is timely investment to supply energy further influence the market. It offers economic development and sustainable environment across the globe. The rise in the of telecommunication sector assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the wireless power transmission market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, adoption of wireless power transmission for automotive and electric vehicle charging applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with the wireless power transmission technology-based devices and impact of uncertified and non–standardized products are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of common standards at present is projected to challenge the wireless power transmission market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This wireless power transmission market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on wireless power transmission market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Regional Analysis for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Research Report 2022- 2029

Chapter 1 Wireless Power Transmission Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Forecast

What will the market size be in 2029 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Wireless Power Transmission Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Wireless Power Transmission Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Wireless Power Transmission Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Wireless Power Transmission market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

