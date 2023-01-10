Optical Character Recognition Market Growing at 18% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Business Insights, Size, Segments and Forecast to 2029

This report gets familiar with the types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the step up of a product. This market research study helps in planning by providing accurate and state-of-the-art information about the consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product. It estimates the market share and possible sales volume of a client company. Moreover, This market analysis report discovers better and new methods to distribute the products to consumers and also recognizes the extent of marketing problems.

Optical Character Recognition market report evaluates CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022 -2029 for the market. All the data of research and analysis are mapped in an actionable model with strategic recommendations from the experts. The base year for calculation in the report is considered as 2020 while the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market is going to act upon in the forecast years by giving information about the several market insights. This marketing report splits the breakdown data by regions, type, companies, and applications. All the studies performed to put together an incredible Optical Character Recognition report are based on large group sizes and also at global level.

Optical Character Recognition Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the global market. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, appreciative market growth by following historical developments, and analyzing the present situation and future forecasts next seven years based on progressive and likely states of Optical Character Recognition industry. Optical Character Recognition research report assists as a depository of analysis and data for every side of the industry, including but unlimited Regional output, types, applications, emerging technology developments and the competitive landscape.

Market Analysis and Size

The growth can be attributed to factors similar as rising position of digitization among enterprises, rise in use of artificial intelligence for document scanning and recognition purposes which has increased delicacy situations, increase in demand for OCR systems with multi-language support capabilities, etc.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the optical character recognition market value, which was USD 9.44 billion in 2021, is expected to reach the value of USD 35.48 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2022-2029.The optical character recognition market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

“Product definition”

Optical character recognition (OCR) technology is a business result for automating data birth from published or written textbook from a scrutinized document or image train and also converting the textbook into a machine-readable form to be used for data processing like editing or searching. It’s also known as textbook recognition. In short, optic character recognition software helps convert images or physical documents into a searchable form.

Competitive Analysis:

The optical character recognition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to optical character recognition market.

Some of the major players operating global Optical Character Recognition market are

IBM(US)

Google Inc.(US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)

Adobe Inc.(US)

Crunchbase inc.(US)

Prime Recognition (US)

IntSig Information Co.,Ltd. Corporation (China)

NICE (UK)

Genesys (US)

Cisco Systems Inc (US)

Avaya Inc(US)

Five9 Inc (US)

Talkdesk (US)

Vonage (US)

8×8 Inc (US)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Atos SE (France)

ALE International (France)

SAP SE (Sweden)

Oracle (US)

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Software,Services), Application (Media & Entertainment,IT & Telecom,BFSI,Transport and Logistics,Retail & Manufacturing and Others), Enterprise Size ( Small and Medium Enterprises , Large Enterprises),Mode of Operation (Business-to-Business (B2B),Business-to-Consumer (B2C)) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered IBM(US) ,Google, LLC (US) ,Microsoft (US) ,NTT DATA Corporation (Japan) ,Adobe Inc.(US), Prime Recognition (US), IntSig Information Co.,Ltd. Corporation (China), NICE (UK), Genesys (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Avaya Inc(US), Five9 Inc (US), Talkdesk (US), Vonage (US), 8×8 Inc (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Atos SE (France), ALE International (France), SAP SE (Sweden), Oracle (US) Market Opportunities Advanced technologies to present many opportunities

Emerging Market Analysis

Rising research and development opportunities

Global Optical Character Recognition Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Wide range of applications in transforming transport and logistics industry

Adding operations of OCR (optical character recognition) system in transportation and logistics industry is a crucial factor that has started the growth of the OCR(optical character recognition) request. The storages and motorists are decreasingly using mobile- grounded OCR (optical character recognition) systems to prize and read the incoming parcel canons, indicators, checks, product canons, goods bills, lading/ transport, goods return among others. The trucking, rail freight, ocean freight and air freight companies, along with courier, express, and parcel companies are roping in the grounded services to institute data operation results.

Rise in adoption of the OCR technology in the transportation and logistics industry is propelling the global market

Enterprises from varied trade verticals are that specialize in conversion for his or her business processes so as to spice up their work potency. Hence, several corporations are seen increasing investments within the optical character recognition (OCR) technology for digitalizing their work and fast their productivity. Therefore, rising adoption of the OCR technology by startups is generating sizable business prospects within the optical character recognition market. Mobile OCR is being more and more utilised by supplying and transportation so as to scan invoices and bills supposed for the delivery of products at completely different locations. Enterprises are growing investments in next-gen technologies therefore on decrease the expenses needed for data management as well as data extraction of key information.

Opportunities:

Advanced technologies to present many opportunities

Rising urbanization, modernization, and globalization drive market value growth. In other words, surging demand for requirements such as privacy, security, authenticity, legality, trust, universality and scalability in organizational operations and quality monitoring and strengthening IT industry in developing economies such as India and China will present very many opportunities for the growth of the market.

Restrictions/ challenges:

Growing concerns to limit the scope of growth in the long run

Lack of technical expertise in the underdeveloped and backward economies will create hindrances for the growth of the market. Also, existence of the technology is unaware to many industries which will narrow down the scope of growth for the market. Further, suspension of business activity on account of the coronavirus pandemic will yet again create hindrances.

Complexities will pose a threat to the unprecedentedly growing market demand

Complexities associated with the deployment of cloud based deployment models will challenge the market growth rate. Further, penetration of cloud based deployment model is confined to large enterprises which will further derail the market growth rate.

Also, dearth of awareness in underdeveloped regions, concerns related to the cyber threats associated with digital transactions and high costs associated with deployment will act as growth restraints for the market. Lack of strong infrastructural facilities in the backward economies, regulatory issues and lack of standardization and data management efficiency will also challenge the market growth rate.

This optical character recognition market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the optical character recognition market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Optical Character Recognition Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Table of Content: Global Optical Character Recognition Market Research Report 2022-2029

Chapter 1: Optical Character Recognition Market Overview

Chapter 2: Optical Character Recognition Market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2029)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2022-2029)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Optical Character Recognition Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Optical Character Recognition Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Optical Character Recognition Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Optical Character Recognition Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Optical Character Recognition Market Forecast (2022-2029)

Chapter 13: Appendix

