Wireless Gigabit Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 28.20% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Market Analysis and Size

The wireless communication system has gained wide acceptance across the globe as it is provides the speed of data transfer of more than or equals to one gigabit. Wireless Gigabit is offering new standards of wireless communications, including 60 GHz 802.11ad. The 60 GHz band is known to facilitates the speed of 7 Gbps.

Global Wireless Gigabit Market was valued at USD 24,796.70 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 180,924.80 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 28.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Consumer Electronics” accounts for the largest component segment in the respective market owing to the increase in consumer adoption of 802.11ac access points. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

“Product definition”

The wireless gigabit is known to be an advanced stage of wireless technology that usually operates in a wireless platform. This technology is specifically designed to enable quick transmission of data and faster communication. This wireless technology possesses more data transfer rate than that of WiFi.

Competitive Analysis:

The wireless gigabit market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to wireless gigabit market.

Some of the major players operating global Wireless Gigabit market are

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US)

Sivers Semiconductors AB. (Swden)

Intel Corporation (US)

Tensorcom, Inc. (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Broadcom. (US)

NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Blu Wireless (UK)

Netgear, Inc. (US)

Ubiquiti Inc. (US)

Siklu (Israel)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Socionext Inc. (Japan)

HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Millitronic (India)

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Display Devices, Network Infrastructure Devices), Technology (System on Chip (SoC), Integrated Circuit Chip (IC Chip)), Protocol (802.11ad, 802.11ay), End Use (Consumer Electronics, Networking, Commercial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Sivers Semiconductors AB. (Swden), Intel Corporation (US), Tensorcom, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Broadcom. (US), NXP Semiconductors. (Netherlands), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Blu Wireless (UK), Netgear, Inc. (US), Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Siklu (Israel), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Socionext Inc. (Japan), HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), and Millitronic (India), among others Market Opportunities Growth of next-generation computing devices

Increase in transition from enterprise-driven to cloud-dominated technologies

Use of the technology in consumer electronics devices

Increase in transition from enterprise-driven to cloud-dominated technologies

Use of the technology in consumer electronics devices

Wireless Gigabit Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Shift towards Cloud Technologies

The increase in transition from enterprise-driven to cloud-dominated technologies is one of the major factors driving the growth of wireless gigabit market. There is a high adoption of cloud computing across various enterprises due to the large data generation.

Use of Data Center and Ethernet Switches

Data center and Ethernet switches are one of the major requirements in the cloud computing sector. The 25G Ethernet is expected to propel 100G Ethernet volumes that will accelerate the market growth. Also, the adoption of a class of switch to support 25G used in cloud among enterprises will have a positive impact on the market.

High Demand for Consumer Electronics

Wireless Gigabit is capable of offering fast data sharing and instantaneous synchronization required for consumer electronics. The use of the technology in consumer electronics devices such as HD televisions, advanced smartphones, digital devices, and tablets, among others further influence the market.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, increase in necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, surge in investments and growing market for connected devices positively impact the wireless gigabit market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, growth of next-generation computing devices extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, use of V-band mmWave for last-mile connectivity will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, use of V-band mmWave for last-mile connectivity is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, issues with short operating range of wireless gigabit products are projected to challenge the wireless gigabit market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This wireless gigabit market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on wireless gigabit market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

