Diesel Particulate Filter Market Is Likely to Grasp the CAGR of 4.39% by 2029, Size, Share, Key Growth Drivers, Trends, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

Market Analysis and Size

Diesel particulate filters play a crucial role in the functioning of trucks and diesel-fuel cars. Failing to maintain these filters could cost a significant loss. Diesel particulate filters are being commercialized around the world. These filters are all set to be commercialized for highway light- and heavy-duty diesel engines in the coming future.

Global Diesel Particulate Filter Market was valued at USD 17.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Palladium-Rhodium accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market owing to the increase in the use of use in most passenger cars. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

“Product definition”

A diesel particulate filter, or DPF, refers to an exhaust aftertreatment device that assist in trapping particulate matter including ash and soot. A DPF generally makes the use of a substrate that is made of a ceramic material formed into a honeycomb structure. These filters are considered ideal for filtering out emissions and various types of pollutants from the vehicle. These are also beneficial in declining number of carbon and smoke emissions.

Competitive Analysis:

The diesel particulate filter market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to diesel particulate filter market.

Some of the major players operating global Diesel Particulate Filter market are

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. (Italy)

BASF SE (Germany)

SANGO Co., Ltd (Japan)

Umicore (Belgium)

Perkins Engines Company Limited (UK)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (US)

Nett Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Eberspächer (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022 – 2029 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Substrate Type (Cordierite, Silicon Carbide, Others), Regeneration Catalyst (Platinum-Rhodium, Palladium-Rhodium, Platinum-Palladium-Rhodium), Equipment Type (Agriculture Equipment, Construction Equipment), Regeneration Process (Passive, Active-Fuel assisted, Active-Electrically Assisted), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, Bus) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Johnson Matthey (UK), Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd. (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), SANGO Co., Ltd (Japan), Umicore (Belgium), Perkins Engines Company Limited (UK), CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (US), Nett Technologies Inc. (Canada), Eberspächer (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany), among others Market Opportunities Increase in demand for other particulate filters

Implementation of stringent emission regulation across the globe

Surge in inclination towards diesel engines over gasoline engines

Diesel Particulate Filter Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Stringent Emission Regulation

The implementation of stringent emission regulation across the globe encouraging companies to develop emission free vehicles acts as one of the major factor driving the growth of diesel particulate filter market. These regulations comprise of two regulations including on-road vehicles and for off road vehicles.

Increase in demand for diesel engines

The surge in inclination towards diesel engines over gasoline engines owing to their superior fuel economy, durability, and reliability, associated with a favorable fuel tax situation further influence the market.

Demand of Heavy and Luxury Vehicles

The surge in demand of heavy and luxury vehicles rising along with the increase in diesel operated vehicles accelerate the market growth. Also, increase in the sales of passenger cars owing to the consumer preference toward economic vehicles assists in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, expansion of the automotive sector, surge in investments and increased disposable income positively affect the diesel particulate filter market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, increase in demand for other particulate filters extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, introduction of active regenerative electronically controlled DPF further escalate the growth of diesel engine catalyst market.

Restraints/Challenges faced by the Diesel Particulate Filter Market

On the other hand, increase in shift trend towards gasoline and hybrid propulsion in light duty vehicles and concerns regarding DPF theft are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, issues with commercialization of DPF and harmonization of emission standards are projected to challenge the diesel particulate filter market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This diesel particulate filter market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the diesel particulate filter market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

