Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Market Research Report 2022 | Robert Bosch (Germany) and Analog Devices (US) are the Key Players

Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) are small devices that combine both mechanical and electrical components on a microscale. These devices are typically used in a variety of applications such as sensors, actuators, and microfluidic systems. MEMS technology allows for the creation of devices that are highly accurate, sensitive, and durable, making them ideal for use in a variety of industries including healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications. One example of a MEMS device is an accelerometer, which is commonly used in smartphones to detect movement and orientation. Other examples include pressure sensors, microvalves, and micro gyroscopes. MEMS technology is constantly evolving and is expected to play a significant role in the development of new technologies in the future.

The MEMS market is projected to grow from USD 14.8 billion in 2022 to USD 22.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growing use of radio-frequency microelectromechanical system and increasing demand of IoT devices are expected to propel the MEMS market in the next five years. However, high production and testing costs associated with microelectromechanical system devices is likely to pose challenges for the industry players.

Key players operating in the market include STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Robert Bosch (Germany), Analog Devices (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Texas Instruments (US), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Broadcom (US), Honeywell International US), and Knowles Corp. LLC (US), among others. Major strategies adopted by top players to enhance their product portfolios, increase their market share, and expand their presence in the market include new product launches and deals such as acquisitions and partnerships.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. Bosch is 94% owned by Robert Bosch Stiftung, a charitable institution. Its operations are divided into four business segments: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. In the Mobility Solutions business, as a supplier of original automotive equipment, Bosch is engaged in a wide range of activities organized into five divisions: Mobility Solutions, Consumer Goods, Industrial Technology, Energy and Building Technology, and Other Activities. Under the Mobility Solutions segment, the Automotive Electronics division is an in-house manufacturing and engineering service provider for electronic control units and semiconductors (integrated circuits and sensors). On the other hand, it manufactures semiconductor products and sensors for the external market. Its semiconductors for automotive applications ranging from application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to power semiconductors and MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) sensors. In consumer electronics, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, based in Kusterdingen, Germany, supplies MEMS sensors for various applications.

Broadcom is a global technology company designing, developing, and supplying a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Over the years, the company has assembled a large team of semiconductor and software design engineers. The company maintains design, product, and software development engineering resources in the US, Asia, Europe, and Israel. Broadcom designs products and software that deliver high performance and provide mission-critical functionality. The company develops semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V-based products. Broadcom has a history of innovation in the semiconductor industry and offers thousands of products that are used in enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company also offers mission-critical fiber channel storage area networking (FC SAN) products and related software in the form of modules, switches, and subsystems incorporating multiple semiconductor products.

Recently, there have been several developments in the field of MEMS:

Miniaturization: Researchers have been working on developing even smaller MEMS devices, which have the potential to be used in a variety of applications such as drug delivery and wearable devices.

Smart sensors: MEMS-based sensors have been developed that can sense a wide range of parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and humidity. These sensors are being used in various applications, including in medical devices and smart cities.

Flexible MEMS: Researchers have developed flexible MEMS devices that can bend and stretch, making them suitable for use in wearable devices and other applications that require a high degree of flexibility.

Biocompatible MEMS: MEMS devices have been developed that are biocompatible, meaning they can be safely used in the body. These devices have the potential to be used in medical implants and other applications that require close contact with human tissue.

Micro-Electro Mechanical Systems, or MEMS, are small devices that use microelectromechanical systems technology to sense, control, and actuate. They can be found in a wide range of applications, including automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and healthcare.

MEMS segmentation can be based on the type of application in which they are used, such as:

Automotive: MEMS sensors are used in automotive applications to measure acceleration, pressure, and temperature.

Consumer electronics: MEMS microphones and accelerometers are used in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and smart watches.

Industrial: MEMS sensors are used in industrial applications to measure pressure, temperature, and vibration.

Healthcare: MEMS sensors are used in healthcare applications such as drug delivery devices, glucose monitoring, and wearable fitness devices.

MEMS segmentation can also be based on the type of technology used, such as:

Optical MEMS: These use light-based sensors and actuators for applications such as display projection, image stabilization, and autofocus.

RF MEMS: These use radio frequency technology for applications such as filters, switches, and antennas.

Microfluidic MEMS: These use microfluidic channels and pumps for applications such as lab-on-a-chip and drug delivery.

