BTS, Black Pink, Jungkook, nominees for “People’s Choice Awards”

Correspondent Yunseop Jeong = BTS, member Jungkook, and girl group Blackpink were nominated for the ‘People’s Choice Awards’, an American pop culture awards ceremony.

According to the list of candidates released by the organizers on the website on the 26th (local time), BTS will be in ‘Group of the Year’, ‘Music Video of the Year’ (‘Old to Come’), and ‘Concert Tour of the Year’ (‘Permission to Dance’). On Stage’ performance), etc.

BTS member Jungkook was nominated for two categories: ‘Music Video of the Year’ and ‘Collaboration Song of the Year’ with ‘Left and Light’, a collaboration song with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

At the same time, Blackpink was named in ‘Group of the Year’ and ‘Music Video of the Year’ (‘Pink Venom’).

Earlier, at last year’s awards ceremony, BTS won three awards including ‘Group of the Year’, and the drama ‘Squid Game’ won the award in the ‘Awesome Show of the Year’ category.

The People’s Choice Awards are sponsored by NBCUniversal’s entertainment-specialized cable TV channel ‘E’, and through online voting by fans, winners are selected across popular culture, including movies, TV, music, games, and social media.

This year’s awards ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC and E channel on December 6th.