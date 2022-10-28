Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth and Share 2022 Analysis by Recent Developments, New Technologies, Key Dynamics, Regions and Segments Forecast to 2028

Breast cancer is the uncontrollable growth of tumour cells in the breasts. Generally, the cancer forms in either the lobules or the ducts of the breast. There are two types of breast cancers, invasive breast cancer and non-invasive breast cancer. During recent years, there has been an increase in the cases of breast cancer in women. Recently, breast cancer is also being detected in men. The American Cancer Society estimated that in 2015, more than 2,000 men would be diagnosed, and more than 400 men would die from the disease.

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer along with advanced technology for its diagnosis is expected to fuel the growth of the breast cancer diagnosis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of new and better products by manufacturers is anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the market.

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape-

The report provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is split into segments supported type, end-use business, and application.

Company Profiles- Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Micrima Limited, Provista Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position are explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

Segments-

The global breast cancer diagnosis market is segmented on the basis of screening type and technology. Based on screening type, the market is segmented as, laboratory tests, biopsy, imaging, and other screening types. On the basis of technology, the breast cancer diagnosis market is classified as, fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH), comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), immunohistochemical (IHC), and other technologies.

