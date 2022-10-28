The Essential Guide to Coffee Pods and Capsules

Coffee pods and capsules are single-serving coffee doses. In most cases, they contain 7 grammes of coffee powder in a cover. Pods are composed of a similar substance to tea bags and contain coffee granules. Capsules, on the other hand, have a plastic or aluminum protective casing and come in a variety of sizes. Single-serve coffee in households has a big influence on the coffee pod and capsule market.

MARKET SCOPE



The “Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the coffee pods and capsules market with detailed market segmentation by coffee type and distribution Channel. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coffee pods and capsules market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION



Based on coffee type, the global coffee pods and capsules market is segmented into traditional, decaf.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, others.