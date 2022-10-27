Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Opportunity, Demand, Recent Trends, Major Driving Factors and Business Growth Strategies 2028

“Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Battery Type (Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Li-Sulphur Batteries); Application (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, Others) and Geography”

The electric vehicle battery recycling is the process of recovering and recycling the valuable metals in electric battery vehicles. The growing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is one of the major factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market. The goring demand for recycled products is creating lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ACCUREC RECYCLING GMBH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, LLC, Fortum, GlobalTech Environmental, Interseroh – an ALBA Group Company, LI-CYCLE CORP, Recupyl, SITRASA, Umicore

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on battery type, the global electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented into nickel metal hybrid batteries, lithium-ion batteries and li-sulphur batteries.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into electric cars, electric buses, energy storage systems and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Finite metal resources and the growing popularity of zero-emission vehicles are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Restraints:

The high cost of recycling the batteries and is the primary factor that might hinder the growth of the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

