Vehicle Access Control Market with In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast till 2028

“Vehicle Access Control Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By System (Biometric, Non-Biometric); Technology (Wi-Fi, RFID, NFC, Bluetooth); Application (Tollways, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings) and Geography”

A vehicle access control system is a system which allows automatic opening of gate or barriers for respective car or truck. They are widely used at residential buildings, commercial buildings or tollways. They can be bio-metric or non-biometric. Technology involved with these vehicle access control system is Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth or RFID. It reduces human efforts to a large extent. Vehicle access control market is expected to see a promising growth in the near future.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hella GmbH, Irdeto, Lear Corporation, Nuance Communication, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smartrac N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V, Valeo

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on system, the global vehicle access control market is segmented into biometric and non-biometric.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, RFID, NFC and Bluetooth.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into tollways, commercial buildings and residential buildings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Growing inclination towards latest technology.

Rising urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income to boost market growth of vehicle access control system.

Restraints

High manufacturing and installing costs.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VEHICLE ACCESS CONTROL MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Due to this pandemic of COVID-19, there has been considerable fall in the production of vehicles all over the world. This has got direct impact on the vehicle access control market.

