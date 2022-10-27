Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Comprehensive Study With Key Trends and Global Forecast To 2028

The electric commercial vehicles are rapidly gaining momentum with strict regulatory norms regarding global warming emissions and fuel efficiency standards across nations. Commercial vehicles such as trucks and vans consume account for significant fuel consumption and hence penetration of electric commercial vehicles can immensely contribute to the environment. An increased focus towards creating developed charging infrastructure would drive the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global electric commercial vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, propulsion type, and vehicle type.

On the basis of component the market is segmented as EV battery, electric motor, and hydrogen fuel cell.

On the basis of propulsion type the market is segmented as BEV, HEV, FCEV, and PHEV.

On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as bus, truck, VAN, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increasing demand for emission-free commercial vehicles and rising adoption of electric vehicles in the logistics industry.

Restraints:

High development cost.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL VEHICLE MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

