Wireless EV Charging Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2028

“Wireless EV Charging Market Forecast to 2028 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)); Charging Station Type (Commercial Charging Stations, Home Charging Stations); Component (Vehicle Charging Pad, Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit); Power Supply Range (3-11 kW, 11-50 kW, More Than 50 kW); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV), Electric Two Wheeler) and Geography”

The increasing price of oil and global warming is demanding the adoption of electric vehicles. The implementation of various government policies and subsidies related to electric vehicles is also favoring the growth of the wireless EV charging market in the forecast period. Also, the technological advancement in the electrification of vehicles is further lead towards the growth of wireless EV charging market in the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group Inc., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Qualcomm, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for fast-charging infrastructure for EVs and increasing demand for safety and convenience are the primary driver for the growth of the wireless EV charging market. The growing development of wireless charging systems for commercial EVs and growing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are creating opportunities for the wireless EV charging market in the coming years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wireless EV charging market is segmented on the propulsion type, charging station type, component, power supply range, and vehicle type. Based on propulsion type the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of charging station type the market is bifurcated into commercial charging stations, and home charging stations. Based on the component the market is segmented into vehicle charging pad, base charging pad, and power control unit. On the basis of power supply range, the market is bifurcated into 3-11 kW, 11-50 kW, and More Than 50 kW. Similarly, based on vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger cars (PC), electric commercial vehicle (ECV), and electric two wheeler.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless EV charging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Wireless EV charging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting wireless EV charging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

