Vehicle Power Distribution Market Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Key Drivers and Forecast by 2028

“Vehicle Power Distribution Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Fuse, Can, Relay, Others); Type (Hardwired, Configurable); Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV) and Geography”

The electrification and digitalization of vehicles has created the need for increased efficiency, diagnostics, and smarter power distribution. The demand for vehicle power distribution is on rise with the increasing growth of the automotive industry. New powertrains and connected cars provide a major push to the traditional power distribution architecture. The market is foreseen to be lucrative for manufacturers in the developing countries such as Brazil and Iran, due to availability of cheap labour and low production cost during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Eaton Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Lear Corporation, LEONI AG, Littelfuse, Inc., Mersen Electrical Power, STMicroelectronics NV, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., TE Connectivity, YAZAKI Corporation

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global vehicle power distribution market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and vehicle type.

Based on component, the market is segmented as fuse, can, relay, and others.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as hardwired and configurable.

The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of electronic functions in a vehicle.

Restraints:

Lack of technological innovations in the power distribution box.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VEHICLE POWER DISTRIBUTION MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

