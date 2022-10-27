Everything you need to know about Returnable Packaging!

Returnable packaging is often referred to as recycled packaging made of durable materials such as corrugated plastics and polypropylene. It is designed and has an extended shelf-life for several trips. Cost-effectiveness increased product protection, and reusability are diverse characteristics associated with returnable packaging. Returnable packaging is used in diverse end-use industries such as food & beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and consumer goods.

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, increased trade activities, coupled with the adoption of returnable packaging by manufacturers due to cost-effective logistics solutions, are some of the major factors that are expected to drive global market development. Furthermore, manufacturers are concentrating on reducing the expense of logistics, and returnable packaging appears to be a better option that will further boost its demand in the market. In addition, strict government regulations relating to the transportation sector’s effects on the environment, coupled with returnable packaging with no environmental impact and zero carbon footprints, are growing their demand in various end-use industries such as food & beverage, automotive, etc., another factor that is expected to help the growth target market.

