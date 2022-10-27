RNAi Therapeutics Market 2022 – Industry Trends, Regional Developments and Competitive Landscape Analysis Report

The RNAi Therapeutics Market size (volume and value) and Market chain structure published by the insight partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the Market. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (north america, europe, asia pacific, middle east & africa, south & central america).

Request sample pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007157/

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Order a copy of this research study at –

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007157/

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmentedinto oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory disorders, renal diseases, genetic disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, infectious diseases, and others. In 2019, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share ofthe global RNAi therapeutics market owing to increasing preference for RNAi therapies for the treatment of cancer. Moreover, growing number of research collaborations in the field of oncology are also projected to drive the segment growth by 2027. However, cardiovascular disorders segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Route of Administration-Based Insights

Based on route of administration, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intradermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, and others. In 2019, the pulmonary delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the global RNAi therapeutics market. However, intravenous injectionssegment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Significant number or product launches and higher adoption of intravenous injectionare likely to have a positive impact on the segment growth.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the RNAi therapeutics market is further segmented into research and academic laboratories, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories. The research and academic laboratoriessegment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The prominent/emerging players in the RNAi Therapeutics Market research include:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Benitec Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Silence Therapeutics

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Quark

Company overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “financial performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (sbus) and others.

Product benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

About us:

The insight partners is a one stop Market research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North america: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]