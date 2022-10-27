Liquid Handling Technology Market Opportunities, Recent Industry Size and Share Analysis with Forecast to 2027

The Liquid Handling Technology Market size (volume and value) and Market chain structure published by the insight partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the Market. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (north america, europe, asia pacific, middle east & africa, south & central america).

Request sample pages of this research study at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007161/

The liquid handling technology market was valued at US$ 3,201.36 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 5,705.63 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Liquid handling technologies are used in the automation of chemical or biochemical laboratories. For these technologies, various systems are used that dispense a selected quantity of reagent, samples, or other liquid to a designated container. These systems are software integrated that allows the user to customize the liquid handling procedures and transfer volumes. The growth of the global liquid handling technology market is attributed to the increasing drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry and rising research and development expenses. However, scarcity of skilled professionals is the major factor hindering the market growth.

The global liquid handling technology market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide. However, the medical technologies and imaging segment is witnessing drop in sales due to a smaller number of surgeries being carried out and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement. Additionally, virtual consultations by healthcare professionals are expected to become the mainstream care delivery model post-pandemic. With telehealth transforming care delivery, digital health will continue to thrive in coming years. In addition, disrupted clinical trials and the subsequent delay in drug launches is also expected to pave the way for entirely virtual trials in the future. New technologies such as mRNA is expected to emerge and shift the pharmaceutical industry and market is also expected to witness more vertical integration and joint ventures in coming years.

Order a copy of this research study at –

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007161/

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the global liquid handling technology market is segmented into automated liquid handling, manual liquid handling and semi-automated liquid handling. The semi-automated liquid handling segment held the largest market share in 2018. However, the automated liquid handling segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Application-Based Insights

In terms of application, the global liquid handling technology market is segmented into drug discovery and ADME- Tox research, cancer and genomic research, bioprocessing/biotechnology. In 2018, the drug discovery and ADME-Tox research segment held largest share of the market. However, the cancer and genomic research segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights

In terms of end user, the global liquid handling technology market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organization (CRO) and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. In contrast, the contract research organization (CRO) segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The prominent/emerging players in the Liquid Handling Technology Market research include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Autogen Inc.

Danaher (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Corning Incorporated

Eppendorf

Formulatrix, Inc

Gilson Incorporated

Company overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “financial performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (sbus) and others.

Product benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

About us:

The insight partners is a one stop Market research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused towards market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact us:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North america: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]