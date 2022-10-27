Sanger Sequencing Service Market Emerging and Opportunities, Key Players & Global Industry Forecast to 2027

The Sanger Sequencing Service Market size (volume and value) and Market chain structure published by the insight partners through its high-quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the Market. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (north america, europe, asia pacific, middle east & africa, south & central america).

The sanger sequencing service market was valued US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027.

Europe is the second-largest geographic Sanger sequencing service market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed an increase in research funding and growth of the biotechnology sector, which is expected to offer growth opportunities in the market.

Growing Application Of Sanger Sequencing

Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas. Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.In many clinical studies, in different groups of subjects, substantive insights have been made by comparing the primary DNA sequences of genes. For example, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recent study showed that up to 2% of the variants detected by NGS were not reproducible by Sanger sequencing. Therefore, in many clinical studies before a firm conclusion from variants identified by NGS, it should be confirmed by an orthogonal method. Reference materials sequenced by Sanger approaches provide ground truth against which the NGS assay can be benchmarked.

Increasing Number of Start-Up Companies for Genome Analysis

The healthcare industry aims to advanced technology to reduce health problems and to extend the lifespan of human beings. Therefore, international brands, as well as thousands of biotechnology start-ups across the globe, are aiming to contribute to humanity by developing new technologies for the healthcare sector.

Many of the evolving biotechnology and genetics start-ups are using DNA sequencing technologies for various applications. These new emerging companies are offering sequencing services that analyze human and animal genomes. For instance, located in Baltimore, United States, Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. was founded in 2010 and is involved in genome analysis of human tumors. The company develops a patient-specific analysis of cancer by using sequencing tools and technologies.

Similarly, incorporated in 2011, Personalize offers genomic sequencing and analytics solutions and is also involved in next-generation cancer therapies depending on the patient’s genomic data. Thus the growing number of start-up companies entering the genome analysis industry is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The prominent/emerging players in the Sanger Sequencing Service Market research include:

Microsynth AG

Laragen, Inc.

StarSEQ GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Fasteris SA

Quintara Biosciences

GENEWIZ

GenScript

SciGenom Labs

