Europe Healthcare Gamification Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 9,762.10 million By 2027

The Europe healthcare gamification market is expected to reach US$ 9,762.10 million by 2027 from US$ 863.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Healthcare Gamification Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Healthcare Gamification market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027.

Gamification is employed in health and wellness apps related to disease prevention, self-management, medical education-related simulations, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. In healthcare, it is primarily useful for behavioural changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards.

The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as growing acceptance of gamified models throughout the healthcare system, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and emerging health consumerism. However, low motivation and research in actual game design on the behavioral result is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

In healthcare, gamification is primarily useful for behavioral changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards. The games offer the patients an ability to express themselves—which is not otherwise the case in majority of patient cases—thereby helping professionals to design a better therapy, leading to effective treatment outcomes. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as mental illness and musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions, which are treatable to an extent with gaming technologies, is expected to escalate the demand for healthcare gamification. Owing to increasing rate of literacy and rising importance of health through various social media platforms, campaigns, initiatives, and advertisements, millennial and young population are aware of healthcare and health parameters.

Major key players covered in this report:

BUNCHBALL

Ayogo Health Inc.

Fitbit, Inc

Nike, Inc.

mySugr

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Healthcare Gamification market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Healthcare Gamification market segments and regions.

EUROPE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Game Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

By Application

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Physical Therapy

Others

By End User

Enterprise-Based Users

Consumer-Based Users

The research on the Europe Healthcare Gamification market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Healthcare Gamification market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Healthcare Gamification market.

