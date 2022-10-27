An Ultimate PDF Guide To Coffee Beans

Coffee beans are the seeds produced by coffee plants, which are a rich source of coffee. The coffee beans are not exactly beans, but they are called coffee beans as they resemble true beans in their appearance. Just like ordinary cherries, the coffee beans are also a so-called stone fruit. The two most important varieties of coffee plants are arabica and robusta. According to some of the studies, the coffee plant was first discovered in Ethiopia by a goat herder named Kaldi.

Coffee beans are a major cash crop and a crucial product for export. Based on product, the coffee beans market is segmented into arabica, robusta, and others. In 2018, the arabica segment dominated the market by accounting major market share. The Arabica trees produce fine, and aromatic coffee. The beans of Arabica are flat and elongated compared to Robusta and have lower caffeine content. The arabica coffee beans are low in calories and contain ample amount of minerals like niacin, potassium, and manganese. The high-quality arabica coffee is slightly sweet with hints of chocolates, nuts, and caramel. They might even possess little bitterness and slight acidic.