Freight Transport Management Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2028

Freight Transport Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution (Freight Mobility Solution, Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security and Monitoring System, Freight 3PL Solutions, Others); Deployment (Cloud, On-premise); Type (Road Transport, Rail Freight, Waterborne Freight, Air Freight); End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Consumer and Retail, Energy and Power, Others) and Geography

Freight transport management includes a logistics platform which utilizes technology to support businesses plans, execute the physical movement of goods and commodities, and ensure the compliance of the shipment with required documentation. This freight transport management system is able to manage transport via road, rail, air and water to various parts of the world. Considering rapid growth in various developing countries, the freight transport management market is predicted to rise notably during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Accenture plc, CEVA Logistics AG, CTSI-Global, Descartes Systems Group Inc, DSV A/S, GEODIS, HighJump Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., DB Schenker

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on solution, the global freight transport management market is segmented into freight mobility solution, freight transportation cost management, freight security and monitoring system, freight 3PL solutions and others.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into road transport, rail freight, waterborne freight and air freight

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, consumer and retail, energy and power and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Increasing trade activities between various countries in the world.

Rising urbanization and increasing per capita disposable income to boost market growth of freight transportation management.

Reduced delivery times due to various technological advancements.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FREIGHT TRANSPORT MANAGEMENT MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. This pandemic hampered many trade and transportation activities all over the world. Also, purchasing power of the consumer reduced considerably due to job loss and salary cuts. Also, delivery of non-essentials was not allowed in some regions of the world. These all had a negative impact on the growth of the freight transport management market.

