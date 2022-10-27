Smart Parking Market Forecast, Trends and Future 2025 Opportunities Analysis Report By

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Smart parking market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025″, the global smart parking market is expected to reach US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025. The Indian smart parking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. India a well-known overpopulated country with millions of people suffering through the issues of unorganized and unmanageable gridlocks. The parking system in this country has no common standard and introduction of smart parking systems would generalize the entire parking system in the country. Moreover, the country has been planning to deploy its initial projects in its some of the hi-tech cities. India is expected to foresee high demand for more efficient parking systems in coming future.

Smart parking systems address critical parking issues, by making it easier for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. Smart parking systems avail their users with real-time information regarding available parking spaces across the city, thereby reducing the traffic congestion caused due to mismanaged parking spaces. Amano Mcgann, Smart Parking Ltd., Xerox, Cisco and Urbiotica are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number vehicle population and congestion in cities, has witnessed highest adoptions of smart parking systems by government & municipalities of various cities. Europe is the second largest adopter of smart parking systems, while APAC region with growing urbanization and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally in the smart parking market

Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000553/

Technological advancements such as use of mobile applications for parking guidance systems, enhanced ticketing and payment solutions and significant growth in adoption of smart parking systems by commercial and corporate institutions are the factors expected to boost the demand for off-street parking management system market. This type of parking is beneficial to both short as well as long term parking users. However, high initial deployment cost of off-street parking systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market. The off-street parking segment leads the global smart parking market currently and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

PDF Sample Report covers Research Requirement, also including impact analysis of COVID-19 on Smart Parking market.

Major Product By Parking Site of Smart Parking : Market Segmentation

Off-Street Parking

On-Street Parking

By Components Smart Parking Market Research Report:

Hardware

Software

Service

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors.

Smart Parking Market Regional and Country-wise Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Inquire before Buying Copy of Smart Parking Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/ /

Key Factors covered are:

To characterize, portray, and check the Smart Parking market based on product type, application, and region. To estimate and inspect the size of the Smart Parking market (in terms of value) in six key regions, specifically, North and South America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. To estimate and inspect the Smart Parking markets at country-level in every region. To strategically investigate every sub-market about personal development trends and its contribution to the Smart Parking market. To look at possibilities in the Smart Parking market for shareholder by recognizing excessive-growth segments of the market.

Key Highlights & Touch Points of the Smart Parking Market Worldwide for the Forecast Year 2028

Broad data on variables that will enhance the development of the Smart Parking market over the forthcoming years

Precise assessment of the worldwide Smart Parking market size exact assessments of the forthcoming patterns and changes saw in the customer conduct

Development of the worldwide Smart Parking market across the North and South America, Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America

Data about Smart Parking market development potential

Top to bottom investigation of the business’ serious scene and itemized data opposite on different merchants

Outfitting of itemized data on the elements that will control the development of the Smart Parking markets

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information,

please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876