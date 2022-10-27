Passive Optical Network Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% by 2025

Passive Optical Network Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The passive optical network market was valued at US$ 9,359.1 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 11,144.6 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during 2018–2025.

A passive optical network (PON) is a fiber-optic telecommunications technology that provides end-customers with broadband network connectivity. Its architecture uses a point-to-multipoint topology, in which a single optical fibre serves multiple endpoints by dividing the fibre bandwidth among multiple access points using unpowered (passive) fibre optic splitters. ​The demand for Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON) equipment will increase due to the increasing penetration of telecom and internet services, as well as the growing need for bandwidth. Data-intensive applications like video on demand, videoconferencing, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) are predicted to increase demand for Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON) equipment development.

Leading Passive Optical Network market Players: Adtran Inc., Adva Optical Networking SE, Calix, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation, ,Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and ZTE Corporation

Now a days, the advancement in technology is boosting in today’s world and the existing network infrastructures prove to be incapable of holding the foreseen surge in the increasing number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. Therefore, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling large bandwidth to send more data at higher speed. The passive optical network (PON) is a system which brings signals and optical fiber cabling together to the end user. PON is a technology which allow a point-to-multipoint architecture, using unpowered fiber optic splitters; which are used to permit a single optical fiber for serving multiple end-points such as customers, deprived of having separate fibers between the hub and customer. The various PON systems are as fiber-to-the-building (FTTB), fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC), and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). The increasing demand of IoT connectivity, smart phones, and expansion of mobile apps lead to the integration of cloud architecture with the mobile networks to enhance the flexible delivery of services of large bandwidth with high speed.

An exclusive Passive Optical Network market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Market Insights–Passive optical network Market

Internet of Things (IoT) is Paving Path for Passive Optical Networks

The Internet of Things (IoT) involves connecting number of devices through a single source, which is achieved through deployment of passive optical network. The global connected devices industry is anticipated to witness an exponential growth over the next five years. The Internet of Things driven products is expected to account for three times the global population over the years. This is due to the rapid technological acceleration, which is increasing the adoption of Internet of Things in every sector. The upsurge in advanced sensors production, and rise in sophistication of cognitive analytics will enable every device to provide feedback with the help of IoT. Passive optical network plays an important role in connecting devices. PON is manageable and scalable, which makes the system flexible. The IoT demands for centralized architecture, and intelligent management, which are key characteristics of PON. In addition, the PON is capable of transmitting data to 32 users at a time, with only one terminal at the source. This facilitates heavily in connecting number of devices through one source terminal. The PON poses various advantages in connecting devices, such as more space, improved scalability, enhanced security, and lowers costs. Attributing to no usage of switches, and no need of cables, number of telecom rooms are used for other purposes, thus, POL is helping in freeing up space. The PON uses less wirings as compared to traditional systems, which increases the ability to scale the system as per the requirement. The Ethernet ports are locked with PON, which need two way access to open, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaching and enhancing the security with PON. As PON utilizes less components and space, the Capex and Opex is greatly reduced as compared to other data transmission systems. Pertaining to these advantages of PON over legacy systems, the Internet of Things service providers are increasingly adopting the robust technology

Passive optical network Market Segmentation:

BY TECHNOLOGY

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON)

Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON)

Others

BY NETWORK ELEMENTS

Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)

Optical Power Splitters

BY APPLICATION

Residential Service (FTTH)

Business Service (Other FTTx)

Mobile Backhaul

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

