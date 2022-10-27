Smart Reefer Container Market is expected to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027

Latest market study on “Smart Reefer Container by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (GPS, Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Others); Reefer (10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, 45HQ); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Military and Defense, Others);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the smart reefer conatiner market is estimated to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027 from US$ 823.81 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Digitalization of Shipping Coupled with Supportive Initiatives from Stakeholders is Expected to Propel the Installation of Smart Reefer Containers

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Moreover, in the US and Europe, consumer demand for healthy food products is increasing. Additionally, the shipping companies are witnessing a trend of movement towards containerized shipments of food than conventional break-bulk. For instance, it is noticed that the trade for bananas has now shifted towards containers, which was previously preferred in break-bulk. Thus, the growth in demand for better quality food products is expected to influence the smart reefer deployment.

The global smart reefer container market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe is the largest exporter of food & and beverages throughout the globe. Therefore, an increase in the production capacity of food products, it has raised the requirement for the cold storage capacity for further transportation and maintenance. Furthermore, the IT spending of the organizations in Europe is high, which is expected to support the growth of the smart reefer container during the forecast period. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.

Market Insights–Smart Reefer Container Market

Shipment Digitization in Combination with Supportive Programs

Many of the ocean carriers that have already started using smart reefer containers have built alliances with technology companies to digitalize their fleets. In April 2019, the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) was launched to shape the future of container shipping by building standardization, creating the frameworks for effective solutions, as well as exploring opportunities for innovation. The Association is currently supported by several carriers, including Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, CMA CGM, ZIM, and Evergreen Line, among others. Presently, the full Association membership is currently accountable for ~70% of the global container shipping trade.

In June 2019, Indonesian firm PT Trans Kontainer Solusindo partnered with Traxens to deploy its smart reefer containers with tracking telematics technology. Also, in December 2019, Hamburg Süd unveiled Remote Container Management (RCM) technology for reefer container shipments. In June 2019, Hapag-Lloyd announced to deploy Globe Tracker hardware on the company’s fleet of 100,000 reefer containers under a new “Hapag-Lloyd LIVE” offering. Furthermore, in February 2019, Maersk Line announced “Captain Peter,” a virtual assistant intended to simplify data management from its RCM platform. Also, Hamburg Süd installed RCM under a contract with ORBCOMM. Also, ZIM announced to receive delivery of 3,000 smart reefer containers during 2019.

The report segments the global smart reefer container market as follows:

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Offerings

Hardware

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Gas Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Software

Service

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Technology

GPS

Cellular

Long Range Wide Area Network

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Reefer

10GP

20GP

40GP

40HQ

45HQ

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Military & Defense

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – Company Profiles

ORBCOMM Inc.

Wireless Links Inc.

Traxens

Globe Tracker, ApS

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Nexxiot AG

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

AikSphere Technologies Inc.

Tracker Systems, Inc.

Thermo King Corporation

Arviem AG

Sealand – A Maersk Company

