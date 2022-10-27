Axial Fans Market is expected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Speed, by Size, by Application, by Type, and End-User,” the market was valued at US$ 2,301.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. Introduction of low power consumption axial fans to Provide Growth Opportunities for Axial Fans Market during 2021–2028

Low power axial fans are ideal for applications where only power input is available. Mechatronics’ low power fans are electronically commutated, providing the efficiency of a DC fan with the simplicity of connecting to power supply. Available with voltage input of 100VAC to 240VAC, a single model can be used in products for both 115VAC and 230VAC applications. Applications of low power fan include servers, networking equipment, power supplies, medical & dental equipment, battery charging systems, material processing equipment, food service equipment, and lighting. Low power axial fans of Mechatronics provide solutions where low total cost, design flexibility, quick turn-around, and excellent customer service are required. Further, these products reduce power consumption as much as 70% lower than that of standard axial fan models. Similarly, ebmpast is a company offering axial fans with advanced technology.

The axial fans market is segmented on the basis of speed, size, application, type, end-user, and geography. Geographically, Europe held the largest share of the global axial fans market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. The growing focus toward improving the quality of air in industrial and commercial setups is driving the demand for axial fans market. Moreover, positive support from regulatory authorities is further driving the market growth in the Europe region. Also, the Europe market is characterized by the presence of players such as ebm-papst., Hidria, Howden Group, Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH, and ZIEHL-ABEGG.

APAC is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for axial fans is expected to increase in the region with the growth of various ends use industries such as food & beverages, automotive, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare, amongst others. Also, the rise in urbanization and industrialization are also driving the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The axial fans manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed countries such as China and Japan to meet the rising demands of axial fans in the region.

Market Insight – Axial Fans Market

The developed and developing Asian countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Australia provide a huge market growth perspective for many small and large players operating in the axial fans market. The rapid industrial development in these countries is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Axial fans have applications in a wide range of industries, such as cement, paper & wood, pharmaceuticals, steel, and food. Axial fans are used in these industries for handling critical processes that require drying, ventilation, and fume & hot air exhaust, among others. These types of fans are mainly applied in equipment dedicated to exchanging heat through environmental air. Cooling towers, air-cooled condensers, and air-cooled heat exchangers are other applications. The low cost of manufacturing in India, China, and South Korea, coupled with the availability of cheap labor, is attracting various industry players to set their manufacturing bases in these countries. Further, limited government regulations for manufacturers in APAC countries is positively influence the growth of the axial fans market in this region.

The report segments the global Axial Fans market as follows:

Axial Fans Market – by Speed

Low Speed

Medium Speed

High Speed

Axial Fans Market – by Size

Diameter (130-250) MM

Diameter (250-910) MM

Diameter (910-1500) MM

Diameter Above 1500 MM

Axial Fans Market – by Application

Radiator

Cooling & Refrigeration

Ventilation

Other

Axial Fans Market – by Type

AC

DC

EC

Axial Fans Market– by End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Axial Fans Market – Companies Profiles

Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH.

Sofasco Fans.

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd

ZIEHL-ABEGG

OMRON Corporation

Hidria

Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd.

Howden Group

COOLTRON Industrial Supply, Inc.

Oriental Motor USA Corp

ebm-papst

Pelonis Technologies, inc.

WingFan Ltd. & Co. KG

Nuaire

Multi-Wing International a/s

FläktGroup Holding GmbH

Horton Holding, Inc.

Phillips & Temro Industries

Elta Fans

BorgWarner Inc.

Cofimco Srl

