Level Gauge Market is expected to reach US$ 2,013.69 Million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Level Gauge Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Gauge Type, Technology, and End-User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,391.31 million in 2021 to US$ 2,013.69 million by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing Use of Level Gauge to Measure Water Level to Provide Growth Opportunities for Level Gauge Market During 2022-2028

The water level gauge is normally attached to the boiler directly. There are isolation cocks in the steam and water passageways and a drain cock. A plate-glass-type water level gauge is used for more than 17 bar boiler pressures. The glass tube is replaced by a glass plate assembly housed in a metal enclosure. The group consists of a front and back metal plate sandwich, with glass plates and a center metal plate in between. A mica sheet is placed over the glass surface facing the water and steam, with joints between the glass and the metal plate. When bolting this gauge type together, it is imperative to ensure the bolts are tightened evenly around. Failure will lead to leaking assembly and possibly shattered glass plates.

Water level gauges are finding significant end-users in factories, chemical plants, electrical substations, and other liquid storage systems, opening new revenue streams for manufacturers and suppliers operating in the level gauge market.

The level gauge market is broadly segmented into five major regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America is the most technologically advanced region with several key economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Developed countries in the region are known for adopting advanced technologies, high living standards, and developed infrastructure. Several industries, such as oil & gas and food & beverages, in the region are expanding their production scale due to rising consumer demand, leading to the level gauge market growth.

As per the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2020, the US is the world’s largest country to produce natural gas products and the largest consumer of level gauges. However, the country has experienced a nationwide lockdown in the mid of 2020 due to COVID-19 safety measures, which resulted in a considerable decline in global oil prices that further restricted the oil & gas-related projects, such as storage and transportation activities of liquid gasses. Due to this, level gauges manufacturing companies faced revenue losses and slow growth. However, during the Q3 of 2020, the industries started to open, and once again, the supply chain resumed its operations. However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had weakened North America’s level gauge market. However, the level gauge market witnessed a positive impact as the demand for level gauges started rising in the US, Canada, and Mexico as the end user industries started their operations from Q3 of 2020.

Level gauge manufacturers in Europe are also contributing significantly to market growth. Some of the prominent market players in Europe are PI Control Europe, P&ID b.v., Wema UK, ABB, Bliss Anand Europe, Hadro Techniek B.V., General Instruments Europe, Fival Srl, and Klinger Europe. These manufacturers offer more than one type of level gauge.

The APAC Level Gauge market is segmented into Australia, India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The growth in the manufacturing industry in Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, would further positively impact the uptake of level gauge. Government initiatives, such as Make in India and Make in China, are transforming the manufacturing industry of India and China, respectively. This is augmenting the growth of the level gauge market in the region.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.; Barksdale Inc.; Ayvaz; BinMaster; jbj Techniques Ltd.; Jogler, LLC; KOBOLD Messring GmbH; KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH; Krueger Sentry Gauge Co.; and SensorsOne Ltd. are among the key level gauge market players.

