Smart Mining Market is expected to reach US$ 23,055.4 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Smart Mining Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software and Solution, and Service) and Mining Type (Underground Mining and Surface Mining),” the market was valued at US$ 9,334.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 23,055.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. Increase in surface mining activties to contribute heavily to smart mining market growth

Surface mining is the oldest and the most common mineral removal method from the earth. It is predominantly utilized to obtain iron, copper, aluminum, coal, crushed stone, gravel, phosphates, and sand. The surface mining method offers considerably better recovery, safety, flexibility, grade control, and environmental conditions. Surface mining involves open-pit mining, strip mining, and mountaintop removal mining. The smart surface mining helps the user in illustrating the problem related to mining, calculating how individual collisions contributed to the overall damage noticed on the machine.

The growth of the surfacre mining is driven by growing demand for both non-metallic and metallic minerals, an abundance of reserves that can be exploited utilizing surface mining, increasing energy consumption, the lesser capital requirement, technological advancements in mining, and growing concerns amid countries about energy security. The additional factors that are propelling the market growth include increasing use of coal, growing electricity consumption across the globe; rising need for minerals and metals; increasing environmental regulations, rapid urbanization, and industrialization; and growing demand for metal such as steel in numerous industries, namely transportation, construction, manufacturing, and various consumer products. However, strict environmental rules and regulations associated with land acquisition and utilization of coal to generate power coupled with the scarcity of skilled labor are various factors that may deter the growth of the surface mining segment over the assessment period.

Smart mining refers to the use of technology, information, and autonomy to facilitate high productivity, improved safety, and low operational costs during mining. Mining companies are focusing on improving productivity by offering innovative software and solutions that raise demand for the smart mining market. The increasing penetration of advanced technology is projected to cut down high costs of the workforce, and hence result in considerable cost optimization. These factors are boosting the demand for smart mining. Smart mines with already incorporated technologies can automate their operations faster than those lacking technological adoption. By the implementation of advanced technologies, mining operators can expand their current wireless network of embedded sensors.

Market Insights

Growing Need to Keep the Workforce Safe

The mining area is one of the hazardous places for people to work, and the security of the workers is a crucial issue. For example, when dams fail, both workers and those around mines are affected, or even lose their lives. In the US alone, there were more 400 fatalities between 2008 and 2018. Figures remain challenging to confirm but estimates suggest that mining accidents are responsible for nearly 12,000 deaths per year, and according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), mining around the world employs ~1% of the global workforce but is responsible for 8% of fatal accidents. Workers conducting manual readings in remote mining sites are at risk of harm. The implementation of automated mobile assets such as vehicles, wireless gadgets, and remote sensors in mining sites reduce the need for workforce on-site, which, in turn, increases the protection level of workers. Predictive analysis and observations also enable mining operators to anticipate and avoid dangerous accidents. Workforce monitoring, with the help of wireless wearable devices, often facilitates operators to efficiently organize their staff and keep workers away from the risky region of the mining site. The advanced smart mining technologies help minimize the threat and damage caused during mining operations. Specific uses of IoT in mining include adding up of sensors to mining equipment to communicate and monitor the data in real time and keep the workers safer. Sensors can also be attached to the workers’ clothing to monitor their health by tracking and transmitting data about their physical health and condition and can also raise alerts at the time of accidents.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on Smart Mining Market

North America is known to adopt highest number of advanced technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. As a result, any factor affecting performance of industries in the region hinders its economic growth. Currently, the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities in the country to control the spread of infection. Despite the suspension of activities in several sectors, shutdown of various manufacturing plants, and people’s reluctance about joining the work floors, governments of several Countries in North America have maintained their budget. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences are posing a minimal impact on the smart mining market in North America.

