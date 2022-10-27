Advanced Composites Market Analysis by Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis Growth and Forecast 2022-2028

The advanced composites market was valued at US$ 36.1 billion in 2021, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Advanced composites materials or advanced polymer matrix composites are lightweight materials with high strength and modulus to elasticity. These products are manufactured using fibrous material embedded in different resin matrices. Hence, the use of advanced composites is significantly growing in the aerospace & defense, marine, sporting goods, transportation, electrical & electronics, civil engineering, pipes & tanks, medical, and wind energy industries.

Players Mentioned are –

Toray Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Cytec Solvay Group

Owens Corning

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004212/

The growing use of advanced composite materials reduces the weight of the equipment used in the aerospace & defense industry, resulting in enhanced equipment performance. Further, the growing demand for advanced composites in manufacturing turbines is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in December 2020, Toray Advanced Composites announced that it had completed a long-term supply agreement with Joby Aviation, the California-based aircraft company, for the composite material used for its aircraft. Joby Aviation will use Toray’s carbon fiber composite materials to provide global communities with fast, affordable, and zero-emissions aerial ridesharing.

With governments of different nations attempting to reduce pollution and encouraging the use of fuel-efficient automobiles, it is critical for automotive manufacturers to work with the government to lower the weight of cars to achieve greater efficiency. Advanced composite materials aid in the production of fuel-efficient automobiles and airplanes, lowering emissions and smog. As a result, the impact of rapidly rising gasoline prices and carbon emissions will be mitigated.

Composites are providing a competitive edge to industries that have historically utilized steel or aluminum constructions. It is no longer limited to aerospace, high-performance yachting, and wind energy applications. Advanced composites are being used on building facades, medical uses, truck cabins, and a variety of other applications. Hence the wide application of advanced composites is bolstering the market growth.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004212/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876