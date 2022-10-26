Omega-3 Market Size & Industry Growth 2028

The Insight Partners has added Latest Report on “Omega-3 Market to 2028”. Research Report mainly includes Size, Share, growth Factors, sales, Demand, Revenue, Trade, Forecast and Global companies Analysis. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The market for omega-3 PUFA is growing steadily owing to consumer awareness about health benefits to omega-3, increasing focus on preventive healthcare and huge demand for omega-3 in functional foods & pharmaceuticals. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of innovative production technologies coupled with growing demand in emerging economies are the key factors that propel the growth of the omega-3 PUFA market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases effects positively on the growth of the market as omega-3 PUFA is used for the treatment of chronic diseases. However, the high cost involved in research & development activities and lack of research are the factors restricting the growth of the market.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Omega-3 Market:

1. Cargill, Incorporated

2. Croda International Plc

3. Epax

4. GC Rieber

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

7. OLVEA Fish Oils

8. Omega Protein Corporation

9. Pharma Marine AS

10. Polaris

Omega-3 Market Segmental Overview:

The global omega-3 PUFA market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application. Based on type the global omega-3 PUFA market is divided into, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA). Based on source, the global omega-3 PUFA market is bifurcated into marine and plants. The marine segment is further divided into, fish oil, algal oil, krill oil and others. The plant’s segment includes flaxseed oil, chia seed oil and others. On the basis of application, the global omega-3 PUFA market is segmented dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The Covid-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Omega-3 market globally. This report on ‘Omega-3 market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global omega-3 PUFA market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The omega-3 PUFA market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market in these regions.

