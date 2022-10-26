Increasing Demand for Mirror less Cameras to Provide Growth Opportunities for Digital Camera Market During 2021–2028

According to our latest market study on “Digital Camera Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 8,290.25 million in 2021 to reach US$ 12,119.44 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The use of digital cameras has not just been limited to personal and professional photography, but has been extended across entertainment, media, and sports industries. The film industry is one of the largest and most lucrative categories in the global entertainment industry. For instance, China’s film industry is one of the world’s largest film industries, churning out revenue of about US$ 6.6 billion in 2016. This promising outlook of the film and entertainment industry is expected to drive the demand for digital cameras to achieve perfect shots and videos. Rapid technological changes, consumer behavior, and business models have changed the way consumers want to experience and pay for entertainment and the media. The leaders in this industry are concentrating on building fan-focused businesses and brands to produce outstanding content. As a result, they invest a significant amount on technologies and equipment such as computer-generated image (CGI) and visual effects (VFX), as well as advanced cameras.

Also, there is indispensable use of digital cameras in sports media. The installation of high speed and digital cameras at stadium offers spectators to see slow motion replays at critical game situations and helps obtain accuracy while watching. Similarly, the use of high-resolution digital cameras in wildlife, landscape, architecture, and studio photography helps obtain sharp and crisp images and videos.The rising focus toward action photography has subsequently promoted the demand for compact digital cameras, such as GoPro. Further, social media platforms, such as Instagram, have substantially expanded the scope for photography, which, in turn is expected to proliferate the growth of the digital camera market

Technological Innovations Associated with Digital Cameras to Fuel Growth of Digital Camera Market

The framework of digital camera market is closely associated with emerging radical trends backed with innovative technological developments and robust advancements, such as HD and touch screen. Since a long time, the market has observed a higher demand for digital single-lens reflex camera and SLR camera market owing to growing consumer inclination toward advanced photography. However, the advancement of technology has resulted in creation of high-resolution cameras, which provides 12–20 megapixels. The continuous evolution in the field of digital cameras has resulted in designing advanced cameras with better resolution, faster focusing, and support to different peripherals. Also, an increase in trend to incorporate a Wi-Fi or 4G modem in digital cameras have also been observed to provide competitive edge over smartphones.

The digital camera market has been segmented as follows:

By Type

Compact Digital Camera

Bridge Camera

DSLR Camera

Mirrorless Camera

Digital Rangefinder Camera

Line-Scan Camera

By End User

Personal

Professional

Moreover, key companies contributing to Digital Camera market valuation are studied thoroughly. The study entails a list of these companies along with exhaustive information regarding their offerings, strategic decisions such as partnerships, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and SWOT analysis.

