Surging Demand for 3D Audio Podcast to Provide Growth Opportunities for 3D Audio Market during 2021–2028

According to our latest market study on “3D Audio Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Product, and Industry Vertical,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 5,611.50 million in 2021 to US$ 15,000.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028.

3D audio sound is an acoustic system used to provide sound in 3-dimensional space to the users. The 3D audio effect is a combination of different sound effects produced by 3D speaker arrays, stereo speakers, surround-sound speakers, and headphones. The 3D audio is largely influenced by several economic and non-economic factors prevailing across the world. These systems are installed in a wide range of applications, including mobile devices, gaming consoles, home theater systems, AR/VR-based audio systems, etc. Increasing demand for 3D audio technology in various applications across industries such as cinema, gaming, and VR concerts, owing to continuous advancements in audio technology, is a major factor driving the global 3D audio market growth. In addition, rising adoption of audio hardware devices such as headphones, Bluetooth devices, and loudspeakers for personal as well as commercial interest is fueling the target market growth. However, issues related to the implementation of 3D audio systems in virtual rooms and hearing problems caused by continuous use of headphones are the factors hindering the market growth.

Market Insight – 3D audio Market

Potential of 3D Audio to be Next Big Podcast Emerging as Significant Trend in 3D audio Market

The market players are constantly focusing on spending hugely on enhancing podcasting features by creating valuable content libraries. The growing trend of integrating 3D audio technology with the music and episodic series available on online streaming platforms. For instance, iHeart Media announced its investment in binaural audio/3D audio that efficiently spots listeners in the recording room and makes them feel like the performance is happening around them. The 3D audio can be felt in real-time with the help of 3D microphones or AirPods. Similarly, in 2020, Spotify signed a deal with Warner Bros. to produce and distribute an original slate of scripted narrative podcasts, which would be exclusively licensed to Spotify for a specific period. Therefore, such strategies are boosting the trend of 3D audio podcasting.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of 3D AUDIO market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2028. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Auro Technologies; BARCO, Dear Reality; Dolby Laboratories, Inc.; FRAUNHOFER; MIMI HEARING TECHNOLOGIES GMBH; SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH AND CO. KG; SOUND PARTICLES S.A.; WAVES AUDIO, LTD; and XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the 3D AUDIO market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the 3D AUDIO market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the 3D AUDIO market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the 3D AUDIO market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the 3D AUDIO market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the 3D AUDIO market segments and regions.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

3D AUDIO Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

