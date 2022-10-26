Digital Farming Market Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Epicor Software Corporation, Hexagon

Digital Farming Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The “Global Digital Farming Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital farming market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital farming market with detailed market segmentation by component, application. The global Digital farming market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital farming market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Digital farming market.

Digitization of farming is expected to help feed the growing population. Global population is expected to increase by about 40% and reach 9.6 billion by 2050. Therefore, the overall food production needs to double to meet the rising demand for food. The current production rate, process, and distribution method would not be sufficient to feed the growing population; thus, adoption of new and advanced technology, at various levels of farming, is expected to become vital to meet the growing demand.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising population and increasing demand for food are prominent factors driving the digital farming market. Moreover, the growing demand to efficiently deal with pests, weeds, and other diseases is encouraging farmers to digitize their farm. In developing regions, cheaper internet data and strong penetration of smart devices (especially smartphones) are driving the digital farming market. Active participation of governments in digitizing farms through investment is also driving the digital farm market. For instance, in October 2020, the Government of Karnataka (a state in India) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft Corporation to empower small farm holders with technology oriented solutions to improve productivity.

An exclusive Digital Farming market research report provides depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Digital Farming market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, market is segmented as hardware, software, others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as precision farming, live stock monitoring, green house farming, others.

Leading Digital Farming market Players:

Vodafone Group PLC, Trimble Inc, Salt Mobile SA,, Accenture, Deere and Company, IBM, Epicor Software Corporation, Hexagon, Monsanto Company, Aglytix Inc.

