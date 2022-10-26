Hospital Lights Market Projected to Reach US$ 9,765.09 million by 2028

The hospital lights market is expected to grow from US$ 5,432.01 million in 2021 to US$ 9,765.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Hospital Lights Market research report provides an in depth examination of the key factors stimulating market expansion. It also sheds light on the challenges or restraining factors that are poised to hinder industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Growth rate, market share captured, and valuation estimates for each region, segment, and company are documented as well.

The report makes inclusion of vital information such as market size, growth rate, and valuation of each segmental, regional and country level market, and growth opportunities in related niche market segments. This information has been incorporated after a thorough study of primary and secondary sources.

List of Companies operating in this report : Signify Holding (Philips); ACUITY BRANDS, INC.; Cree Lighting; Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; KLS Martin Group; Stryker Corporation; GE Current; Hubbell Incorporated; Trilux GMBH & Co. KG; Zumtmarketobel Lighting GMBH; Effe; Tulip; Planet Lighting; and Eagle Lighting Australia Private Ltd are among the major companies operating in the hospital lights market.

Furthermore, the market is segmented based on type, application, and region in order to study it exhaustively and provide the data in a systematic manner. Speaking of competitive landscape, the study includes a list of leading companies along with their product and service offerings, strategic decisions, SWOT analysis, latest developments, market share captured, growth rate, and valuation. The challenges faced by these companies are analyzed and solutions for them are given as well.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on product type, the hospital lights market is segmented into troffer, surface-mounted lights, surgical lamps, and others. The troffer segment held the largest market share in 2021. Troffer lighting is an indoor lighting fixture mounted within a ceiling or ceiling grid. Troffer fixtures are designed to support standard fluorescent lamps, such as T12 or T8 bulbs. In current scenarios, troffer lighting systems are available in LED technology and are widely used in various hospital areas, including surgery rooms

