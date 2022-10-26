Joint Pain Injection Market Competitive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2028

The Insight Partners adds “Joint Pain Injection Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications

According to our new research study on “Joint Pain Injection Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Drug, Joint Type, and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ US$ 6,996.88 million by 2028 from US$ 3,667.45 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the joint pain injection market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the joint pain injection market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and increasing number of sports injuries. However, the high costs of joint repair therapies hinder the market growth.

Based on drug, the joint pain injection market, by drug, is segmented into hyaluronic acid, corticosteroid, and others. The corticosteroid segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corticosteroids offer quick pain relief and help treat inflammation, pain, swelling, and redness. Further, surge in number of product approvals and launches is a key factor contributing to the market growth of the corticosteroids segment. For instance, in 2017, FDA approved ZILRETTA, an extended-release corticosteroid for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related knee pain.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus Inc., Fidia Pharma USA Inc., Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and OrthogenRx are among the leading companies operating in the joint pain injection market.

